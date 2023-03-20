Sports

WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians, climb to top

DCW won the match by nine wickets (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Delhi Capitals thrashed Mumbai Indians in the 18th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The Capitals successfully chased down 110, with Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, and Alice Capsey steering them home. They completed the run-chase in the ninth over. As a result, DCW have displaced MIW at the top of the points table.

A look at the match's summary

Mumbai Indians smashed 109/8 after they were invited to bat. DCW bowlers were all over MIW, with Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, and Jess Jonassen taking two wickets each. Pooja Vastrakar was the top scorer for MIW, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a 26-ball 23. Meanwhile, DCW were powered by Lanning (32*), Shafali (33), and Capsey (38*). They eventually won by nine wickets (9 overs).

DCW bowlers were on fire

DCW made a concerted effort with the ball. Kapp was the pick of their bowlers, having taken two wickets for 13 runs in four overs. Shikha and Jonassen also took two wickets each and conceded less than 30 runs. Arundhati Reddy chipped in with a solitary wicket of Amelia Kerr. Alice Capsey and Poonam Yadav also bowled an over each.

DCW climb to the top

Both MIW and DCW had earlier reached the WPL playoffs. The Capitals have now displaced MIW at the top with a better Net Run Rate (1.98). MIW are second (NRR: 1.73). Earlier in the day, UP Warriorz made it to the final three. The team finishing first will directly reach the final. Meanwhile, the sides placed second and third will play the Eliminator.