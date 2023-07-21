Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 57 versus WI: Decoding his FC stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 21, 2023

Jaiswal averages 82.92 in FC cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a stunning start to his Test career as he backed his 171 on debut with another fiery half-century in the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain. He ended up scoring 57 off 74 balls, a knock laced with nine boundaries and a maximum. This was Jaiswal's third half-century in First-Class cricket. Here are his stats.

A fine knock from Jaiswal

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl in the final Test. India were off to a sensational start as skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and Jaiswal added 139 runs for the opening wicket. The latter was aggressive in his approach as he reached his fifty off just 49 deliveries. He eventually fell prey to veteran all-rounder Jason Holder.

Second-fifty plus score in as many innings

As mentioned, Jaiswal's maiden outing in Test cricket saw him score a record-breaking 171, the third-highest individual score by an Indian on his Test debut. A knock of 57 in the ongoing game means the southpaw has raced to 228 runs from two innings at 114.00. In First-Class cricket, the youngster has completed 2,073 runs at an average of 82.92.

Second-highest average in FC cricket

Meanwhile, Jaiswal's average of 82.92 is the second-highest among batters with at least 2,000 runs in FC cricket. He is only behind the legendary Don Bradman (95.14) in this regard. The following two spots in this elite list are also occupied by Indians, Sarfaraz Khan (74.14) and Vijay Merchant (71.64). No other batter owns a 70-plus average in this regard.

His numbers before Team India debut

Jaiswal has been prolific for Mumbai as an opener. He amassed 1,845 runs in 26 innings before his Test debut at an impressive average of 80.21. The 21-year-old scored these runs at a strike rate of 67.48. The tally includes nine centuries and a couple of fifties. The batter's stellar conversion rate has impressed one and all.

A splendid Irani Cup outing

Representing the Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh earlier this year, the youngster slammed twin tons in the Irani Cup. Jaiswal hammered 213 in the first innings while returning with 144 in the second innings. His total of 357 runs is the highest in any Irani Cup game. His brilliance powered ROI to a thumping 238-run triumph.

Fastest to 1,000 FC runs

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Jaiswal became the joint-fastest Indian to complete 1,000 FC runs last year, sharing the record with Amol Mazumdar and Rusi Modi (13 innings each). During the opening Test against WI, the youngster raced past 2,000 runs.

India in commanding position after Day 1

Having won the series opener by an innings and 141 runs, India have made a strong start to the second Test as well. Though the visitors lost a few quick wickets after the opening partnership ended, they eventually finished at 288/4 at the stumps. Virat Kohli (87*) is nearing his 29th Test century. Ravindra Jadeja (36*) is the other unbeaten batter in the middle.

