Harmanpreet Kaur slams 'pathetic umpiring' following tied game against Bangladesh

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 22, 2023 | 06:33 pm 3 min read

Harmanpreet was unhappy with several decisions (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The third and final Women's ODI between India and Bangladesh ended in a historic draw. Chasing 226, the Women in Blue were cruising at 191/4. However, a sudden collapse meant they lost their final six wickets inside 34 runs. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was furious after the game as she slammed the decision-making of umpires in the series. Here are further details.

Several Indian batters including Harmanpreet were unhappy with their LBW dismissals in the deciding game. Notably, the Decision Review System (DRS), which allows players and teams to challenge the umpires' decision, was not available for the series. Moreover, only local umpires were available for all matches. Muhammad Kamruzzman and Tanvir Ahmed were the stand-in officials for the decider.

Some pathetic umpiring was done: Harmanpreet

"The kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised," she said after the game. "The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly." "Some pathetic umpiring was done we are really disappointed about some decisions were given by the umpires," she added.

Yastika Bhatia fell prey to controversial decision

Yastika Bhatia (5) was the first Indian to fell prey to a controversial decision in the game. A full-length delivery from off-spinner Sultana Khatun hit her pads. She was furious while walking back as her gesture indicated that she has hit the ball. As any replays were not available for the series, the broadcasters could not examine any of the decisions.

Harmanpreet furious with the decision

Harmanpreet (14) was also unhappy with her dismissal as the umpire adjudged her LBW after she missed a sweep shot off left-arm spinner Nahida Akter. She even hit the stumps in anger and conveyed to the umpire that the bat was involved while walking back. Amanjot Kaur (10), who fell prey to leg-spinner Rabeya Khan, was also unhappy after being adjudged LBW.

A lot of learning for us: Harmanpreet

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet stated that the team has walked away with a lot of learning. She also lauded the home side. "They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial." "In between we leaked a few runs but we controlled the game very well when we were."

How did the game pan out?

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in Dhaka. Fargana Hoque scored Bangladesh's first century in Women's ODIs as the hosts finished at 225/4. In reply, India were off to a poor start, losing two wickets with just 32 runs on the board. Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol led the fightback with fifties. However, the fall of six quick wickets caused the tie.

