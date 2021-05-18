SS Das appointed India Women batting coach for England tour

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 18, 2021, 02:41 pm

Former cricketer Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed the batting coach of the Indian women's cricket team for the tour of England. India Women will be playing a one-off Test, besides three ODIs and three T20Is, starting June 16. Das said he is looking forward to use his coaching stint at National Cricket Academy to guide the youngsters during the trip. Here's more.

Das

Das has honed his skills at the NCA under Dravid

Former Team India opener Das has honed his skills as a batting coach at the NCA in Bengaluru under Rahul Dravid's guidance. Das, who believes, coaching the women's team will be a good experience, feels the stint will help him while trying to solve the technical problems of the batters. The 43-year-old former Odisha skipper has gained a lot of impetus at the NCA.

Thankful

Das thanks Dravid and Dada for the opportunity

Das thanked Dravid and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the opportunity. "I have been part of NCA for last four-five years and have been batting coach for last couple of years. I would like to thank Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly for giving me this opportunity," Das told PTI. Notably, Das played all his games for India under former skipper Ganguly.

Responsibility

Das highlights his responsibility

Das highlighted his responsibility after being selected as the batting coach. "I don't think there is a lot of difference and at the end of the day, you impart your knowledge, and work with players. You contribute to their success and be ready to solve their cricketing issues when they require you. My responsibility is to make them well prepared and match ready."

England

Das' experience of playing in England will be helpful

Das also said that the experience of playing in England will prove to be helpful in imparting knowledge. "It will help that I have played a lot of cricket in England, including international cricket and league cricket. I know the conditions and those experiences I will share with them," he said. Das also said they need to use the training sessions wisely.

Powar

Ramesh Powar was appointed head coach of India Women

Former Team India spinner Ramesh Powar, on Thursday, replaced WV Raman as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team. He regained the position more than two years after he was sacked following a bitter fallout with One Day International (ODI) captain Mithali Raj. The 42-year-old was recommended by the Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) after interviewing eight candidates, including Raman.

Schedule

England vs India: Here's the schedule

June 16-19: One-off Test, Bristol June 27: 1st ODI, Bristol June 30: 2nd ODI, Taunton (D/N) July 3: 3rd ODI, Worcester July 9: 1st T20I, Northampton (D/N) July 11: 2nd T20I, Hove July 15: 3rd T20I, Chelmsford (D/N)