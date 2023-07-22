BAN-W vs IND-W: Harleen Deol slams her highest WODI score

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 22, 2023 | 05:37 pm 2 min read

Harleen Deol scored 77 off 108 balls

Harleen Deol smoked her highest Women's ODI score as the third and deciding game between India and Bangladesh ended in a draw. The southpaw came to her side's rescue after India got off to a patchy start. She anchored the innings and ended up scoring 77 off 108 balls. Her knock was laced with nine boundaries. Here are her stats.

A magnificent knock from Harleen

Chasing 226, the Women in Blue were off to a poor start as they lost two wickets with just 32 runs on the board. Harleen, who arrived to bat at number four, rebuilt India's innings with opener Smriti Mandhana. The duo added 107 runs. While Mandhana perished for 59, Harleen stood strong and took India near the target. An unfortunate run-out caused her departure.

Second WODI fifty for Harleen

Harleen, who managed 25 in her preceding outing, smoked her second fifty in the format. Her maiden one (58 off 72 balls) came against England in September last year. Meanwhile, the right-handed batter has now raced to 206 runs in nine Women's ODIs at an average of 29.42. Her strike rate in the format reads 70.54.

How did the game pan out?

Fargana Hoque scored Bangladesh's first century (107) in Women's ODIs as the hosts finished at 225/4 while batting first in Dhaka. In reply, India were off to a poor start, losing two wickets with just 32 runs on the board. Mandhana and Harleen led the fightback. However, the fall of six wickets inside 34 runs caused the tie. Jemimah Rodrigues remained stranded on 33*.

