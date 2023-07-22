Fargana Hoque becomes Bangladesh's first centurion in Women's ODIs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 22, 2023 | 12:40 pm 2 min read

Fargana Hoque has scripted history by becoming the first Bangladesh batter to score a century in Women's ODIs. The opener accomplished the milestone in the ongoing third and final match against India. On a challenging Dhaka track, she played a valiant knock and scored 107 off 160 balls (6 fours). Her brilliance helped Bangladesh post 225/4 while batting first. Here is more.

A gritty knock from Hoque

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. They were off to a fine start as both openers Shamima Sultana and Fargana Hoque scored over 50. While the former perished for 52, Hoque carried on and touched the three-figure mark. She also added 71 runs with skipper Nigar Sultana (24) for the third wicket.

Second-highest opening partnership for Bangladesh Women

Sultana and Hoque's 93-run stand is the second-highest opening partnership for Bangladesh in WODIs. Sharmin Akhter and Shukhtara Rahman occupy the top spot on this list, having added 113 runs against Ireland in 2011. Overall, Sultana and Hoque recorded the joint-fifth-highest WODI stand for Bangladesh.

Highest run-getter for Bangladesh in Women's ODIs

Fargana, who made her WODI debut in 2011, is Bangladesh's highest run-getter in the format with 1,240 runs in 56 matches at 25.83. Her tally of nine WODI fifties is also the highest for a Bangladesh player. Meanwhile, Salma Khatun's unbeaten 75 against India in April 2013 was previously the highest-individual score for a Bangladesh player in Women's ODIs.

Fifth-most ball faced in a WODI innings

As mentioned, Hoque faced 160 balls during her knock, the joint-fifth-most for a player in Women's ODIs. She shares the position with India's Deepti Sharma and South Africa's Johmari Logtenberg. Ireland's Anne Murray (171), England's Wendy Watson (168), New Zealand's Edmee Janss (166), and Australia's Denise Emerson (162) are the ones ahead of her in this regard.

How did the innings pan out?

Besides, Sultana, Hoque, and Nigar, Sobhana Mostary also played an important cameo, an unbeaten 22-ball 23 as the hosts finished at 225/4 in their 50 overs. While Indian bowlers failed to take many wickets, they kept the scoring rate in control. Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers with 2/45 in 10 overs. Devika Vaidya (1/42) was India's only other wicket-taker.

