BAN-W vs IND-W: Shamima Sultana slams her second ODI fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 22, 2023 | 11:27 am 2 min read

Shamima Sultana made 52 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh opener Shamima Sultana scored an important half-century in the ongoing third and final Women's ODI against India. She got her side off to a fine start and ended up scoring 52 off 78 balls. Her knock was laced with five boundaries. Notably, the 35-year-old warmed the benches in the first two games of the series. Here are further details.

A fine knock from Sultana

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. They were off to a fine start as both openers Sultana and Fargana Hoque scored half-centuries. Both batters were watchful early on but did not miss out on the run-scoring opportunities. They added 93 runs for the opening wicket before Sultana fell prey to Sneh Rana.

Second-highest opening partnership for Bangladesh Women

Sultana and Hoque's 93-run stand is the second-highest opening partnership for Bangladesh in WODIs. Sharmin Akhter and Shukhtara Rahman occupy the top spot on this list, having added 113 runs against Ireland in 2011. Overall, Sultana and Hoque recorded the joint-fifth-highest WODI stand for Bangladesh.

A look at her stats

Sultana, who made her WODI debut in 2014, has now raced to 259 runs in 13 games at 21.58. Her strike rate in the format reads 53.73. The veteran recorded her second WODI fifty as she previously scored 53 against South Africa in May 2018. Meanwhile, the three-match series currently stands as 1-1. Hence, the ongoing clash is a decider.

