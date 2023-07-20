Pakistan hammer Sri Lanka in 1st Test: Key stats

July 20, 2023

Saud shakeel hammered his maiden Test double-century (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan have defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test to go 1-0 up in the two-match series. It was a fascinating game that witnessed several twists and turns. Saud Shakeel's unbeaten 208 in Pakistan's first innings was the ultimate difference between the two sides. Dhananjaya de Silva starred for the Lankan team with two brilliant knocks. Here are the key stats.

Summary of the match

De Silva (122) and Angelo Mathews (64) rescued the hosts from a top-order collapse as the hosts finished at 312 while batting first in Galle. Pakistan posted 461 in response as Shakeel and Agha Salman (83) starred for them. De Silva (82) batted well again as SL managed 279 in their second outing. Imam-ul-Haq (50*) helped Pakistan chase down the 131-run target.

Shaheen races to 100 Test wickets

Shaheen Afridi completed 100 Test wickets with his maiden scalp in the contest. He finished with figures worth 3/86 and 2/64 in the two innings. The left-arm speedster has now raced to 104 wickets in 26 Tests at 25.12 (5W: 4, 10WM: 1). Wasim Akram (414) and Mohammad Amir (119) are the only other left-arm pacers with 100-plus Test wickets for Pakistan.

39th Test fifty for Mathews

Mathews scored 64 and 7 in the contest. It was his 39th Test fifty as the all-rounder now owns 7,289 runs in 105 Tests at an impressive average of 45.27. The tally includes 15 tons. Mathews also became the third SL batter to complete 1,500 (1,529) Test runs against Pakistan. He joined Kumar Sangakkara (2,911) and Mahela Jayawardene (1,687) in the elite list.

10 Test tons for De Silva

As mentioned, De Silva played not one but two stellar knocks. The all-rounder now tallies 3,234 runs at 39.92 in 50 Tests (100s: 10, 50s: 12). The Lankan batter also completed 500 Test runs against Pakistan. He now owns 514 runs in five Tests against them at 61.04. Meanwhile, in 2023, the 31-year-old has raced to 419 runs in five Tests at 69.83.

Double-century for Shakeel

Shakeel, in his sixth Test, smashed 19 boundaries en route to his maiden Test double-ton. The middle-order batter is off to a terrific start in Tests. He has seven 50+ scores in just 11 innings (100s: 2, 50s: 5). He backed his 208* from the first innings with a 30 in his second outing. The 27-year-old has now raced to 818 Test runs at 90.88.

Fourth Test fifty for Agha Salman

Besides scoring a crucial 83 in Pakistan's first innings, Agha Salman also took a couple of wickets in the game. He now owns four Test fifties and a solitary ton. He has completed 536 runs in eight Tests at an average of 38.28. With his off-spin bowling, he has scalped nine wickets at 44.67. 3/75 read his best bowling figures.

Ramesh Mendis takes fifth fifer

Ramesh Mendis picked his fifth Test five-wicket haul. He recorded 5/136 in Pakistan's second innings and took one more wicket in the last innings. The 28-year-old spinner has raced to 63 wickets in 13 Test matches at an average of 28.44. Mendis relishes playing at Galle and has scalped 56 wickets at this venue in only 10 Tests at a 24-plus average.

Abrar Ahmed, Prabath Jayasuriya shine with the ball

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was instrumental to Pakistan's win as he claimed identical figures worth 3/68 in both innings. He has now raced to 34 wickets in just five Tests at 31.71 (5W: 2, 10WM: 1). SL's Prabath Jayasuriya claimed 3/145 and 4/56 in the two innings. The left-arm spinner has raced to 57 wickets in eight Tests at 24.31 (5W: 6, 10W: 2).

Crucial fifty from Nishan Madushka

Nishan Madushka, who recorded his maiden Test double-ton against Ireland earlier this year, scored a fifty in Pakistan's second innings. He scored 52 after managing just four in his first outing. In four Tests, he now owns 348 runs at 58 (50: 1, 100: 1).

Sarfaraz accomplishes this feat

Sarfaraz Ahmed could only manage scores worth 17 and 1 in the contest. During the course, however, he became the first Pakistani player to complete 3,000 Test runs as a designated wicket-keeper. He has now raced to 3,010 runs in 55 Tests at 38.1. The tally includes 21 fifties and four tons with his highest score being 118.

Crucial fifty from Imam

After managing just 1 in Pakistan's first innings, Imam scored an unbeaten 50 off 84 balls in his second outing. This was Imam's eighth half-century in Tests as he has raced to 1,468 runs in 21 Tests at a decent average of 39.67 (100s: 3). Against SL, he has completed 169 runs in three Tests at an average of 33.8.

