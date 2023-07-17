1st Test: Shaheen, Naseem, Abrar star as SL manage 312

Written by Parth Dhall July 17, 2023 | 01:07 pm 2 min read

Shaheen Afridi completed 100 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan have bowled out Sri Lanka for 312 in the first innings of the ongoing 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium. The Lankans, who suffered a top-order collapse, got past 300 as Dhananjaya de Silva slammed an innings-defining ton. Besides, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed took three wickets each for the visitors. Here are the key stats.

A fiery opening spell from Shaheen

Sri Lanka, who elected to bat first, were off to a poor start as Shaheen made the new ball talk. Although he was not rapid as usual, the speed merchant was getting the new ball to move. Shaheen dismissed SL opener Nishan Madushka in just the third over. He also dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis, having returned figures of 3/86(24).

Shaheen completes 100 Test wickets

By dismissing Madushka, Shaheen became the 19th Pakistan bowler to accomplish 100 scalps in Test cricket. The left-arm seamer got to the mark in 26 Tests. Shaheen is the fourth left-arm bowler to complete 100 Test wickets for Pakistan. He joined Wasim Akram (414), Iqbal Qasim (171), and Mohammad Amir (119) on this elite list. Only Qasim is a spinner among the aforementioned names.

Naseem decimates the middle order

Right-arm pacer Naseem took his first wicket of the match in the form of Dinesh Chandimal. As a result, the hosts were reduced to 54/4. However, this turned out to be Naseem's only wicket of Day 1. Naseem struck twice on Day 2, having removed centurion Dhananjaya and Prabath Jayasuriya. The Pakistan seamer bagged figures worth 3/90 in 22 overs.

Pakistan's most economical bowler

Leg-spinner Abrar came into the act in phases. He dismissed the dangerous Angelo Mathews on Day 1. The latter stitched a crucial century-plus stand with Dhananjaya to keep the Lankans afloat. On Day 2, Abrar got rid of Ramesh Mendis and Kasun Rajitha to clean up the tail. Abrar was Pakistan's most economical bowler, having conceded 68 runs in 31.2 overs.

