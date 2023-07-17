Ashes 2023: Rejuvenated England eye series-leveling win in Manchester

Sports

Ashes 2023: Rejuvenated England eye series-leveling win in Manchester

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 17, 2023 | 11:48 am 3 min read

England are trailing 1-2 in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Stakes will be high when England and Australia will cross swords in the fourth Test of the Ashes 2023. After losing the opening two Tests, England bounced back in Leeds and claimed a thrilling three-wicket win. They are now eyeing a series-leveling victory. Meanwhile, the Aussies can seal the series with a win in the upcoming game. Here is the preview.

Timing, TV listing, and pitch report

Manchester's Old Trafford will host the duel, starting on July 19. The track here favors the batters in the initial half with the average first-innings score being 332. Sides batting first have won 32 of the 84 Tests here. One can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also live-stream action on the SonyLiv app (paid subscription) from 3:30pm onward.

Ashes record at Old Trafford

England have a dismal record against Australia at Old Trafford. The two teams have locked horns 30 times here, with England winning just seven. While Australia have won eight times, as many as 15 encounters ended in a draw. Interestingly, England have not won an Ashes encounter at this venue since August 1981. They won that match by 103 runs.

What would be the team combinations?

With David Warner being short of runs and Mitchell Marsh scoring a century on Test comeback, many reckon that the former should make the way for Cameron Green. Josh Hazlewood can also return, replacing Scott Boland. Though Ollie Robinson is fit and available, James Anderson will reportedly replace him in the XI. Jonny Bairstow is expected to retain his place.

A look at the probable playing XIs

England's (Probable XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Stuart Broad. Australia (Probable XI): David Warner/Cameron Green, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood.

A look at the key performers

Usman Khawaja is the leading run-getter of the series with 356 runs at 59.33. Stuart Broad has scalped the most Test wickets in Manchester among active players, 44 in 10 games at 19.25. Mark Wood scalped seven wickets alongside playing a couple of crucial cameos in the preceding game. Pat Cummins has claimed 15 wickets in this series at 27.

Dream11 Fantasy team options

Fantasy option 1: Ben Duckett, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (C), Travis Head, Joe Root (VC), Alex Carey, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Stuart Broad. Dream11 Fantasy option 2: Zak Crawley, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (VC), Travis Head, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Chris Woakes, Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad, Mitchell Starc.

Share this timeline