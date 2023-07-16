England's Tammy Beaumont slams her 18th WODI half-century: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha July 16, 2023 | 09:09 pm 2 min read

Beaumont smashed a 62-ball 60 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England opener Tammy Beaumont hammered a fine fifty against Australia in the second ODI at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. Beaumont slammed her 18th WODI half-century and her fourth fifty against Australia. She started at a brisk pace and maintained it throughout her knock of 60. Beaumont was dismissed in the 22nd over when England were 107/3. Here we decode her stats.

Beaumont gives England the perfect start

Beaumont started positively by playing her shots. She added 66 runs with her opening partner, Sophia Dunkley. The veteran kept the scoreboard ticking as she brought up her fifty in only 37 deliveries. She added a couple of 20-odd run partnerships with Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt, taking the England total beyond the 100-run mark. Beaumont fell prey to Alana King.

Fifth-highest run-getter for England in WODIs

On the back of a fine fifty, the 32-year-old has amassed 3,612 runs in 105 WODIs at an average of 41.04. Besides the 18 fifties in this format, her tally includes nine centuries. Only Charlotte Edwards (5,992), Claire Taylor (4,101), Sarah Taylor (4,056), and Knight (3,676) have scored more runs among English batters in WODIs. Beaumont's highest score of 168* came against Pakistan.

Second-highest individual score among England batters in WODIs

Beaumont's 168* is the second-highest individual score among England batters in WODIs. She trails the 173* slammed by Edwards against Ireland in 1997. Notably, Beaumont is the third England batter to score 150 in WODIs. Claire Taylor has also achieved this feat.

How did the Australian innings pan out?

Australia lost Phoebe Litchfield and Allysa Healy early on (27/2). Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry (91) steadied the ship before the former was dismissed. Perry added crucial runs with Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland. Georgia Wareham (37) played a blinder in the slog overs to swell Australia's total to 282/7. Wareham smashed three sixes and two fours in the final over.

