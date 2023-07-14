Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Kaverappa's seven-fer puts SZone on command

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 14, 2023 | 05:30 pm 2 min read

Kaverappa recorded figures worth 7/53 in 19 overs

The ongoing 2023 Duleep Trophy final is somewhat poised at the moment. At stumps on Day 3, South Zone were 181/7, leading by 248 runs. Earlier in the day, West Zone were bundled out for just 146 as pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa claimed a seven-wicket haul. WZone bowlers displayed an impressive show to keep their side in the hunt. Here are further details.

A look at the third day's summary

Responding to SZone's first innings score of 213, WZone resumed at their overnight score of 129/7. They could just add 17 runs to their total as Hanuma Vihari's men earned a 67-run lead in the first innings. In reply, SZone also lost regular wickets. However, crucial contributions from Vihari (42), Ricky Bhui (37), and Mayank Agarwal (35) have put them in a strong position.

Kaverappa spitted venom with the red cherry

Kaverappa claimed his first four wickets in the final session of Day 2 as Priyank Panchal's men lost six wickets inside 27 runs. The pace merchant took three more wickets on the morning of Day 3 to complete a seven-wicket haul (7/53 in 19 overs). Meanwhile, the 24-year-old recorded his best figures in First-Class cricket. Overall, this was his fourth fifer in the format.

A look at SZone's second innings so far

SZone were off to a terrible start in their second innings as Ravikumar Samarth (5) and Tilak Varma (3) departed cheaply. Mayank and Vihari steadied the ship with a 64-run stand. However, both batters threw away their starts. Bhui and Sachin Baby (28) also added crucial runs. Meanwhile, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, and Atit Sheth claimed two wickets apiece for WZone.

Bad light played hindrance

It must be noted that a major part of the play on the first two days got washed out due to rain. Even on Day 3, the game was halted on multiple occasions due to bad light.

