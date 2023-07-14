LSG part ways with coach Andy Flower after two years

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 14, 2023 | 06:09 pm 1 min read

Flower led LSG to consecutive third-placed finishes (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants have announced the departure of their head coach Andy Flower on Friday. The Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit made the news official via a tweet on their official handle. Flower joined LSG ahead of IPL 2022 and has guided the franchise to the playoffs on both occasions. The Zimbabwean tactician was a terrific leader for the new IPL franchise. Here's more.

Consecutive third-placed finishes in the IPL

After being appointed in 2021, Flower along with the assistant of his staff and Gautam Gambhir made a very strong lineup for LSG. The team under KL Rahul's leadership finished third in IPL 2022. They finished third again in 2023. LSG were beaten by Mumbai Indians in the playoffs this year. In these two years, LSG have emerged as a very consistent IPL franchise.

