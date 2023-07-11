Sports

Shoriful Islam clocks his best ODI figures against Afghanistan

Shoriful Islam clocks his best ODI figures against Afghanistan

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 11, 2023 | 07:06 pm 2 min read

Shoriful Islam claimed his best ODI bowling figures (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh speedster Shoriful Islam bowled exceptionally well against Afghanistan in the third ODI in Chattogram. Shoriful ran through the Afghanistan batting lineup as he claimed his third ODI four-fer. Courtesy of his 4/21, the Bangla Tigers were able to bundle out the visitors to only 126 in 45.2 overs. Notably, these are Shoriful's best bowling figures in ODIs. Here's more.

A fiery spell from Shoriful

After coming into the Bangladesh starting lineup, Shoriful made his presence felt in the third over by removing the in-form Ibrahim Zadran. Four balls later, Rahmat Shah edged a delivery going down leg-side and Mushfiqur Rahim gathered it comfortably. He then trapped Mohammad Nabi right in front of the wickets in the ninth over. Lastly, he removed Abdul Rahman with a short-pitch delivery.

A look at his ODI numbers

The 22-year-old made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2021. Since then, he has played a few matches but hasn't yet managed to cement his place in the starting eleven. In 17 ODIs, Shoriful has scalped 26 wickets at 26.50. He also maintains a good economy of 5.57. His tally includes three four-fers. Against Afghanistan, he has claimed seven wickets in four ODIs.

How did the match shape up?

Afghanistan won the toss and batted first and were off to a poor start. Shoriful was hostile and dominated the Afghan batters early on. He troubled Afghanistan and claimed his best ODI figures of 4/21. Only Azmatullah Omarzai (56) managed to put up a fight. No other batters could cross the 30-run mark. Ultimately, Afghanistan were reduced to 126 in 45.2 overs.

Afghanistan's lowest ODI total against Bangladesh

The Afghans showed signs of struggle for the first time in this series. The visitors were bundled out for 126, which is their lowest ODI score against Bangladesh. Their previous lowest ODI total against Bangladesh was 138 in 2016.

Share this timeline