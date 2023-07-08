Sports

Afghanistan blank Bangladesh to wrap up ODI series: Key stats

Afghanistan blank Bangladesh to wrap up ODI series: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 08, 2023 | 10:02 pm 3 min read

This was Afghanistan's third-biggest ODI victory (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan have won the second ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram and therefore have wrapped up the ODI series. The visitors posted a mammoth 331/9 courtesy of a record opening partnership involving Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. The bowlers then did their job of bundling Bangladesh out for only 189 as they won the match by 142 runs. Here's more.

How did the match shape up?

After inviting Afghanistan to bat first, Bangladesh faced their wrath as their openers, Gurbaz and Ibrahim hammered a record partnership of 256 runs. Ultimately, the visitors posted a mammoth total of 331/9. In reply, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rahim and Mehidy did try their best but it wasn't enough as the host were bundled out for 189.

Gurbaz registers his highest ODI score

Gurbaz slammed his fourth ODI ton and was part of a match-defining partnership with Ibrahim. He hammered 145 from 125 balls, a knock laced with 13 fours and eight sixes. His exceptional knock helped him race past 773 runs in 20 ODIs at an average of 40.68. Against Bangladesh, Gurbaz has amassed 287 runs in five ODIs at an average of 71.75.

Ibrahim hammers his fourth ODI century

Ibrahim was also involved in the record 256-run partnership with Gurbaz. The duo complimented each other very nicely as he record the highest partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs. Ibrahim kept fighting even after Gurbaz's dismissal. He scored his fourth ODI ton and compiled 748 runs at an impressive average of 68. He has amassed 315 runs in 2023 in five ODIs at 78.75.

Highest partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs

Gurbaz and Ibrahim's 256-run stand is the highest partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs (any wicket). The duo surpassed Mohammad Shahzad and Karim Sadiq's 218*-run stand for the second wicket against Scotland in 2010. Among opening stands, they went ahead of Sadiq and Javed Ahmadi's 141-run opening stand against the Netherlands in 2012. Overall, they recorded the 13th-highest opening stand in ODIs.

Fifth Afghanistan batter to complete 2,000 ODI runs

Albeit, he only scored 10 runs, Najibullah Zadran completed 2,000 ODI runs in the process. He became the fifth Afghanistan batter to reach the landmark. He has slammed 2,003 runs in 87 ODIs at an average of 30.34 Najibullah is Afghanistan's fifth-highest run-getter in ODIs.

A fighting hand from Rahim

Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim was the only batter who stood tall against Afghanistan. The 36-year-old wicket-keeper batter slammed an 85-ball 69 and added 87 runs with Mehidy Hasan, taking Bangladesh's total beyond the 150-run mark. Overall, Rahim has amassed 7,257 runs in 250 ODIs at an average of 37.21. This was his 45th ODI fifty, besides smoking nine centuries in this format.

Three wickets each for Mujeeb and Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan. Farooqi was brilliant in the first ODI and he continued the same rhythm in the second match. While Mujeeb also claimed 3/40 in his 10 overs. While Mujeeb has raced to 86 wickets in 60 ODIs, Farooqi has also claimed 25 wickets in 15 ODIs.

Afghanistan's third-biggest win in ODIs

Afghanistan's 142-run victory over Bangladesh is now their third-biggest win in ODI cricket. The Afghans recorded their biggest win against Zimbabwe of 154 runs in 2018. While their second-biggest win of 146 runs also came against the Chevrons in 2018.

Share this timeline