Najibullah Zadran completes 2,000 ODI runs for Afghanistan: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 08, 2023 | 06:36 pm 2 min read

Najibullah Zadran completed 2,000 ODI runs in his 87th ODI (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan veteran batter Najibullah Zadran completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Najibullah had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan for a 15-ball 10. But he only needed seven runs to reach the landmark. He drove Najmul Shanto for a double in the 42nd over to get to the landmark.

Why does this story matter?

Najibullah has been one of the veterans of the Afghanistan team. He has been one of the most consistent players from his country especially in limited overs. The 30-year-old made his ODI debut in 2012 against Ireland and since his career has only progressed in the upward trajectory. In a career spanning over a decade, Najibullah remains one of Afghanistan's modern-day greats.

Fifth Afghanistan batter to complete 2,000 ODI runs

The 30-year-old batter becomes the fifth Afghanistan batter to complete the landmark of 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. The likes of Rahmat Shah (3,191), Mohammad Nabi (3,036), Mohammad Shahzad (2,727), and Asghar Afghan (2,424) are the ones who have already achieved the landmark.

A look at his overall ODI numbers

Najibullah Zadran has slammed 2,003 runs in 87 ODIs at an average of 30.34. Notably, he is Afghanistan's fifth-highest run-getter in ODIs. His tally includes 15 fifties and a solitary hundred in this format. His highest score of 104* came against Ireland. Against Bangladesh, he has managed 248 runs in 10 ODIs at an average of 27.55. He has slammed two fifties against them.

His run since 2020

Najibullah has done decently ever since the turn of the decade. Since January 2020, he has amassed 417 runs from 20 ODIs at an average of 32.07. He has scored four fifties in this period. Among Afghanistan batters, Rahmat (832), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (773), Ibrahim Zadran (746), and Hasmatullah Shahidi (553) have scored more runs than him in this period.

