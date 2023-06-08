Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023: All you need to know

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 08, 2023, 11:30 am 3 min read

One Test, two T20Is and three ODIs will be played in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan are set to tour Bangladesh for a full-fledged series, starting on June 14. The tour starts with a one-off Test, followed by three ODIs and a couple of T20Is. Notably, Afghanistan will be without the services of Rashid Khan in the one-off Test as the leg-spinner has been rested. Here is all you need to know about Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh 2023.

Here is a look at the schedule

14-18 June: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, One-off Test, Dhaka (9:30am IST). 5 July: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, First ODI, Chattogram (10:30am IST). 8 July: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Second ODI, Chattogram (10:30am IST). 11 July: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Third ODI, Chattogram (10:30am IST). 14 July: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, First T20I, Sylhet (2:30pm IST). 16 July: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Second T20I, Sylhet (2:30pm IST).

A look at Afghanistan's Test squad

While Bangladesh are yet to announce any of their squads, Afghanistan have named their 15-member contingent for the one-off Test. Three uncapped players - pacer Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai and Nijat Masoud along with young legspinner Izharulhaq - have been called up. Raees Ahmadzai, Afghanistan assistant coach, told Cricbuzz that Rashid was rested as "he has played too much non-stop cricket lately."

Afghanistan Squad for the one-off test against Bangladesh:

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhail (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Izharulhaq Naweed, Hamza Hotak, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Yamin Ahmadzai and Nijat Masoud. Reserves: Zia ur Rahman Akbar, Noor Ali Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai and Sayed Ahmad Shirzad.

How the two teams have fared in the past?

The two teams have played just a solitary Test so far, in September 2019, which Afghanistan won by 224 runs. In ODIs, Bangladesh have seven wins and four defeats against the Afghan team in 11 games. As far as T20Is are concerned, Afghanistan have won six of their nine matches against the Tigers. The overall head-to-head record is international stands 11-10 in Afghanistan's favor.

Here are Afghanistan's top performers against Bangladesh

Rahmat Shah (102) scored a ton when in the only Test between the two sides. Rahmanullah Gurbaz owns 120 runs at 60 in three ODIs against the Tigers. Mohammad Nabi owns 149 runs and five wickets against Bangladesh in nine T20Is. Rashid Khan has returned with 17 wickets in just eight T20Is against Bangladesh. Fazalhaq Farooqi has six wickets in three ODIs against Bangladesh.

A look at Bangladesh's top performers against Afghanistan

Shakib Al Hasan has returned with 23 wickets and 288 runs against Afghanistan in 10 ODIs. Mushfiqur Rahim has smothered 362 ODI runs against them at 36.20. The in-form Litton Das has hammered 286 ODI runs against them at 47.66. Taijul Islam picked up six wickets in the only Test match between the two teams. Mominul Haque (52) scored a fifty in that contest.