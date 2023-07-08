Sports

BAN vs AFG: Farooqi, Mujeeb claim three-fers to rattle Bangladesh

BAN vs AFG: Farooqi, Mujeeb claim three-fers to rattle Bangladesh

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 08, 2023 | 10:47 pm 3 min read

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has scalped 86 wickets in 60 ODIs (Photo Credit: twitter/@ICC)

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were the pick of the Afghanistan bowlers in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Both the bowlers claimed three wickets each as Afghanistan recorded a 142-run victory over the hosts, therefore clinching the series as well. While Farooqi snapped 3/22, Mujeeb scalped 3/40 as the visitors bundled out Bangladesh for 189 after piling up 331/9. Here's more.

Farooqi made the new ball talk

Farooqi finished the first ODI against Bangladesh with figures 3/24. He continued the same rhythm in this match as he removed skipper Litton Das and Mohammed Naim within the first 10 overs. Litton was deceived by a short-pitched delivery as he ended up top-edging it, while Naim was knocked over. He later returned to remove Mushfiqur Rahim with another bouncer.

A fine bowling display from Mujeeb

Mujeeb was also introduced very early in the attack by captain Hasmatullah Shahidi and Afghanistan were rewarded as he outfoxed Najmul Shanto in the sixth over. Shanto was completely deceived by the quick turn and was knocked over. He then broke the priceless partnership by dismissing Mehidy Hasan, who holed out to long-on. Lastly, he trapped Hasan Mahmud right in front of the stumps.

A look at Farooqi's ODI numbers

The Afghan speedster is in great rhythm with consecutive three-fers in ODI cricket. Farooqi has now raced to 25 wickets in 15 ODIs at an average of 23.36. His tally includes two four-wicket hauls. He also owns a good economy of 5.07.

Here is Mujeeb's ODI stats

Despite his age, Mujeeb has been a stalwart in this Afghanistan team. Although he has not been at his best recently, he has shone with the ball in this series against Bangladesh. Mujeeb scalped 2/23 in the first ODI followed by a 3/40 in the second. He has snapped 86 wickets in 60 ODIs at an average of 24.66 (4s: 3, 5s: 1).

How did the match shape up?

After inviting Afghanistan to bat first, Bangladesh faced their wrath as their openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran hammered a record partnership of 256 runs. Ultimately, the visitors posted a mammoth total of 331/9. In reply, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rahim and Hasan did try their best but it wasn't enough as the host were bundled out for 189.

Afghanistan's third-biggest win in ODIs

Afghanistan's 142-run victory over Bangladesh is now their third-biggest win in ODI cricket. The Afghans recorded their biggest win against Zimbabwe of 154 runs in 2018. While their second-biggest win of 146 runs also came against the Chevrons in 2018.

Share this timeline