Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Tareen dies by suicide: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall July 06, 2023 | 07:27 pm 2 min read

Alamgir Tareen passed away at 63

In a disturbing piece of news, Alamgir Tareen, the owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, has died by suicide at 63. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Alamgir was found dead at his home in Lahore on Thursday morning. The police found a handwritten letter on the site. Meanwhile, the PSL franchise confirmed the news of Tareen's death. Here are further details.

Request you all to respect his family's privacy: Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans shared the tragic news on Twitter. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen," a Multan Sultans statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen's family. We request you all to kindly respect his family's privacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Saddened to hear about Tareen's death: Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars, who won the PSL 2023, also condoled Tareen's death. "Lahore Qalandars management is shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Mr. Alamgir Tareen," their statement read. It added, "This loss leaves a significant void within the cricket community. We offer our heartfelt support to his family and Multan Sultans to navigate this challenging time."

Tareen acquired Multan Sultans in 2018

As per ESPNcricnfo, Tareen acquired Multan Sultans in 2018 along with his nephew Ali Khan Tareen, the son of politician Jahangir Tareen. Under the former, Sultans became one of the most successful franchises in the PSL. They reached each of the last three finals, including a titular run in 2021. Notably, Tareen took full ownership of the franchise that year.

Who was Alamgir Tareen?

Tareen was an influential businessman in South Punjab who also operated a large water purification plant in Pakistan. He studied at a university in the United States and was enticed by their franchises' data-centric strategies across sports. Tareen helped the Sultans adopt the same in the PSL. He was known for providing the athletes with the "best possible resources to further develop their skills".

