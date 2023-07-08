Sports

2023 Wimbledon, Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth round: Key stats

2023 Wimbledon, Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 08, 2023 | 10:36 pm 1 min read

Aryna Sabalenka humbled Anna Blinkova in the third round at the 2023 Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka humbled Anna Blinkova in the third round at the 2023 Wimbledon on Saturday. Sabalenka claimed a 6-2, 6-3 win to advance to the round of 16 or more for the second time at Wimbledon. Sabalenka has now completed 51 match wins across Grand Slams. She has also improved her Wimbledon tally to 9-4. Here we present the key stats.

Key numbers for Sabalenka

Sabalenka now owns a 38-7 win-loss record this year on the WTA Tour. She has already claimed three honors. Sabalenka, who missed last year's Wimbledon, had reached the semis in 2021. Sabalenka, who won the 2023 Australian Open, and reached the semis at Roland Garros, raced to a 15-1 record at Slams in 2023. Meanwhile, Sabalenka now owns a 3-0 record over Blinkova (H2H).

Key stats from the match

Sabalenka doled out nine aces compared to Blinkova's four. Sabalenka also committed more double faults (8-6). Sabalenka clocked a 65% win on the first serve and a 63% on the second. She converted 5/9 break points.

Share this timeline