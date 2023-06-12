Sports

Novak Djokovic extends his Big Titles tally to 67: Stats

June 12, 2023

Novak Djokovic won his record-breaking 23rd major title (Source: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic won the 2023 French Open after thrashing Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday. Djokovic secured his third Roland Garros title, having appeared in his seventh final. He has become the most successful men's tennis player in terms of Grand Slam wins (23) after surpassing Rafael Nadal (22). The former extended his 'Big Titles' tally to 67.

Why does this story matter?

Djokovic has been playing a top brand of tennis of late. He has overtaken rivals Nadal and Roger Federer in terms of Big Titles. The Big Titles comprise Grand Slam championships, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. Djokovic has now won 67 Big Titles compared to that of Nadal (59) and Federer (54).

Breaking down major numbers of Big Three

As mentioned, Djokovic now owns 23 Grand Slam titles, including 10 at Australian Open (highest), three at French Open, seven at Wimbledon titles, and three at US Open. Federer (20 majors) has eight Wimbledon (highest), one French Open, six Australian Open, and five US honors. Nadal (22 majors) has won 14 French Open (highest), two Australian Open, four US Open, and two Wimbledon titles.

ATP Finals and ATP Masters 1000

Djokovic has the second-most ATP Finals titles (5) after Federer (6). In terms of ATP Masters 1000 trophies, Djokovic leads the tally with 38 of them. Nadal has won 36 trophies, while Federer owns 28 honors.

Djokovic has 67 Big Titles

Djokovic remains the only player to have won over 60 Big Titles. He has won 67 out of 213 such championships. The tallies of Nadal and Federer read 59/208 and 54/240, respectively. As per ATP, Djokovic has one Big Title for every 3.2 events played (Grand Slams: 23/70, ATP Finals: 6/15, and ATP Masters 1000: 38/125).

Records broken by Djokovic

As per Opta, Djokovic has become the first player in the Open Era to win at least three men's singles titles at each of the four Grand Slams. The 36-year-old played his third final since turning 35. He is only behind Ken Rosewall (6) and Federer (4) in this regard. At 36 years and 20 days, Djokovic is now the oldest French Open winner.

Will Djokovic win the ultimate 'Grand Slam'?

Djokovic won the 2023 Australian Open, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. He has now won the year's second Slam event, taking his win-loss tally to 14-0. Djokovic could become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to clinch all four Grand Slams in the same season. Notably, this achievement is known as the 'Grand Slam'.

