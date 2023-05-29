Sports

IPL 2023: Will rain hinder CSK vs GT final again?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 29, 2023, 12:09 pm 2 min read

GT will clinch the title if the reserve day is washed out (Source: Twitter/@rashidkhan_19)

Relentless rain at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium abandoned the high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Sunday (May 28). The summit clash hence has now moved to the reserve day on Monday at the same venue. Notably, the Ahmedabad weather has not been cricket friendly for the last few days. Here we present the weather report.

What happened on Sunday?

The toss got delayed due to persistent rain in Ahmedabad. The intensity plunged around 9:15 PM as the covers came off. Players and officials from both teams were out on the field. However, they returned to their respective dressing rooms as the rain picked up speed. The eventual announcement of the game moving to the reserve day was made at 10:55pm IST.

Here's how the weather will behave on Monday

As per accuweather.com, the weather will be cloudy right before the game, which is scheduled to start at 7:00pm IST. Even thunderstorms are expected around 5:00pm IST, which would last for an hour. Fortunately, there is no forecast of rain during the game. Notably, the temperature in Ahmedabad has cooled down due to persistent rain in the last few days.

Cut-off time on Reserve Day

The rules for the cut-off time remain the same on reserve day. 9:45pm IST is the time when overs will start getting deducted. The game must start as late 11:56pm IST for a five-over-per-side game. There is also an option of a Super Over taking place but for that, the pitch must be ready latest by 1:20am IST.

What if the reserve day is washed out?

In case the reserve day is also entirely washed out, the team finishing higher in the league stage will walk away with the trophy. Hence, GT, who topped the league stage with 20 points, would clinch the silverware for the second successive team. Notably, MS Dhoni's CSK finished the league stage at the second position with 17 points.

A look at the pitch report

Batters have enjoyed operating in Ahmedabad this season as 9.1 reads the average run rate here in IPL 2023. The outfield, however, might be on the slower side due to persistent rain in recent days. Teams batting first have won five of the eight matches here this season. The last clash here saw GT post 233/3 versus Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.