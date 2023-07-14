Hazratullah Zazai completes 1,000 T20I runs for Afghanistan: Key stats

Sports

Hazratullah Zazai completes 1,000 T20I runs for Afghanistan: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 14, 2023 | 07:52 pm 2 min read

Zazai has the second-highest individual score in T20Is (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan﻿ opener Hazratullah Zazai completed 1,000 runs in T20I cricket in the ongoing first T20I clash against Bangladesh in Sylhet. Zazai returned cheaply for just eight runs but it was enough for him to reach the landmark. The dasher was dismissed in the third over by Nasum Ahmed as he mistimed a sweep. Ultimately, Afghanistan posted 154/7 from their 20 overs. Here's more.

Seventh Afghanistan player to complete 1,000 T20I runs

Zazai needed only five runs to complete 1,000 T20I runs for Afghanistan. He reached the landmark when he slammed Nasum for a six before getting out. He is the seventh Afghanistan batter to reach the landmark. Mohammad Shahzad (2,015), Mohammad Nabi (1,809), Najibullah Zadran (1,707), Asghar Afghan (1,382), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1,035), and Samiullah Shinwari (1,013) are ahead of him in the T20I runs tally.

Second-highest individual score in T20Is

Apart from Shahzad, Zazai is the only Afghanistan batter with a T20I hundred. That too is a 162* against Ireland in 2019. It is the second-highest individual score in T20Is. He is only behind Aaron Finch's 172 against Zimbabwe in 2018.

A look at his T20 numbers

Playing his 37th T20I, Zazai has amassed 1,003 runs at 29.50. Zazai has compiled 2,658 runs in 100 T20 matches with a strike rate over 140. His tally includes 13 fifties and two centuries. He registered the joint-fastest T20 fifty in 12 balls in the Afghanistan Premier League. He became the third batter to smoke six maximums in an over in a T20 match.

Share this timeline