Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 16, 2023 | 07:51 pm 2 min read

Bell registered her best WODI figures against Australia (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone starred for England in the second ODI against Australia at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. While both the bowlers finished with three-fers, Bell went for some runs in the slog overs. Therefore she finished with 3/85, whereas Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers with 3/40. Australia still piled up 282/7 from 50 overs.

Bell had a promising start

Bell gave England women's team the perfect start by deceiving the Aussie openers, Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy early on in the innings. Later in her second spell, the speedster broke the important partnership by dismissing Ashleigh Gardner as England were looking to restrict the visitors at a low total. But Bell conceded 26 runs in the last over as Georgia Wareham went bonkers.

An effective spell from Ecclestone

Ecclestone has been one of the most consistent bowlers for England in recent times. She once again bowled well and didn't give away free runs. Firstly, she removed Beth Mooney, who was rebuilding the innings with Ellyse Perry. Later, she outfoxed Perry right before she could reach her maiden WODI hundred against England. Lastly, she got rid of the dangerous Annabel Sutherland.

A look at their WODI numbers

Courtesy of her three-fer, Ecclestone's tally has reached 91 wickets in this format from 57 matches at an average of 21.40. Her best WODI figures of 6/36 came against South Africa. Meanwhile, Bell is in the early stages of her career, having scalped 12 wickets in seven WODIs at 31.25. Her best figures came of 4/33 came against West Indies.

How did the Australian innings pan out?

Australia lost Litchfield and Healy early on (27/2). Mooney and Perry (91) steadied the ship before the former was dismissed. Perry added crucial runs with Gardner and Sutherland before she fell short of her century. Georgia Wareham (37) played a blinder in the slog overs to swell Australia's total to 282/7. Wareham smashed three sixes and two fours in the final over.

