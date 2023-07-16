Australia's Annabel Sutherland hammers her maiden WODI half-century: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 16, 2023 | 07:53 pm 2 min read

Sutherland slammed a 47-ball 50 against England women

Australian bowling all-rounder, Annabel Sutherland hammered a fiery 50-run knock against England women's team in the second ODI at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. This was Sutherland's maiden WODI half-century. Her 47-ball 50 was laced with six boundaries. Sutherland's aggressive mentality to score runs quickly helped Australia gain momentum. She shared a crucial 81-run stand with Ellyse Perry as Australia posted 282/7.

A blazing knock from Sutherland

The youngster came to the crease when Australie were 158/5 and had lost the crucial wicket of Ashleigh Gardner. Sutherland showed great aggression and scored runs at a brisk rate. She stitched an 81-run stand with Perry, where she was the aggressor. Sutherland was dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone as she holed out the long-on field. Her fifty was laced with six fours (47 balls).

A look at her WODI numbers

At 21, Sutherland is in her early days of what looks like a bright career. As mentioned, this was her maiden WODI fifty as he raced to 178 runs in this format in 17 matches at 29.66. With the ball, she has scalped 16 WODI wickets at 23.18. She has maintained an economy rate of 4.58. Sutherland's solitary four-fer came against England (4/31).

How did the Australian innings pan out?

Australia lost Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy early on (27/2). Beth Mooney and Perry (91) steadied the ship before the former was dismissed. Perry added crucial runs with Gardner and Sutherland before she fell short of her century. Georgia Wareham (37) played a blinder in the slog overs to swell Australia's total to 282/7 in 50 overs. Lauren Bell and Ecclestone finished with three-fers.

