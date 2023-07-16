Taskin Ahmed completes 50 T20I scalps for Bangladesh: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 16, 2023 | 10:20 pm 2 min read

Taskin claimed his best T20I figures against Afghanistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed recorded a personal landmark in the second T20I against Afghanistan in Sylhet. Taskin has completed 50 T20I wickets for Bangladesh with a fine three-fer against the Afghans. He was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/33 in a rain-curtailed 17 overs clash. Courtesy of his early wickets, Bangladesh restricted Afghanistan to 116/7. Here we decode his stats.

A standout performance from Taskin

Taskin made his mark with the new ball when he slammed the ball short and found a leading edge from Rahmanullah Gurbaz's willow. Taskin gathers the ball safely. He struck again in the third over of the innings, when he deceived Hazratullah Zazai with the bounce. Taskin came back in the slog overs to remove Karim Janat, who mistimed his shot.

Third Bangladesh bowler to complete 50 T20I wickets

The speedster has become the third bowler for Bangladesh to complete 50 T20I wickets. The tally is led by Shakib Al Hasan, who has snapped 140 wickets in this format and is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Mustafizur Rahman takes the second spot with 103 wickets in T20Is. Overall, Taskin has scalped 52 wickets in 54 T20Is at an average of 27.13 (ER: 7.72).

Taskin's best T20I figures against Afghanistan

Taskin made his T20I debut against Australia in Mirpur back in 2014. Before this match, his T20I record against Afghanistan was below par. He has only snapped four wickets against the Afghans in three T20Is. Three of the wickets came today in Sylhet.

How did the Afghanistan innings shape up?

Bangladesh won the toss and invited Afghanistan to bat first. Taskin breathed fire with the new ball and removed both the openers and reduced them to 16/2. Mohammad Nabi and Ibrahim Zadran tried building a partnership before both were dismissed. A 42-run stand between Karim Janat and Azmatullah Omarzai helped Afghanistan post 116/7 in 17 overs. Taskin finished with 3/33 from his four overs.

