Written by Rajdeep Saha July 16, 2023

Harry Maguire has been stripped of his captaincy at Manchester United

Harry Maguire has been stripped of his captaincy at Manchester United, the defender revealed on Sunday via social media. Maguire, who was made club captain under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has been removed from his duty to lead the club by Erik ten Hag. Maguire said he will be continuing to give his all for the club when he wears the shirt.

