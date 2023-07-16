Harry Maguire removed as captain of Manchester United: Details hereSports
Harry Maguire removed as captain of Manchester United: Details here
July 16, 2023 | 09:21 pm 1 min read
Harry Maguire has been stripped of his captaincy at Manchester United, the defender revealed on Sunday via social media. Maguire, who was made club captain under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has been removed from his duty to lead the club by Erik ten Hag. Maguire said he will be continuing to give his all for the club when he wears the shirt.