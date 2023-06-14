Sports

Only Test, Mahmudul Hasan Joy smashes 76 versus Afghanistan: Stats

Only Test, Mahmudul Hasan Joy smashes 76 versus Afghanistan: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 14, 2023 | 02:11 pm 2 min read

Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 76 from 137 balls (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCBtigers)

Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 76 from 137 balls on Day 1 of the one-off Test versus Afghanistan in Dhaka on Wednesday. Bangladesh opener Joy took his time to settle down and was part of a double-century-plus stand alongside Najmul Hossain Shanto for the second wicket. He was dismissed in the second session by Rahmat Shah. Here we decode the stats.

A calculated knock from the blade of Joy

Joy was a perfect support cast for Shanto, who took the aggressive route and brought up a ton from just 118 balls. Joy started on a cautious note after Bangladesh lost Zakir Hasan as the Afghan pacers bowled tight lengths. From thereon, Joy settled down and hit the rare boundaries. Shanto's knock helped him. He tried to cut a short ball and was caught.

3rd fifty for Mahmudul Hasan Joy

With this score of 76, Joy has raced to 439 runs at an average of 29.26. He has one ton and three fifties. His knock was laced with nine fours. At home, Joy has mustered 155 runs from six innings at 25.83. He hammered his second fifty at home, besides bringing up his best score.

Joy and Shanto bring up this partnership record

Joy and Shanto added 212 runs for the second wicket versus Afghanistan. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now the second-highest partnership for Bangladesh for the second wicket in Tests. Imrul Kayes and Shamsur Rahman's 232-run stand versus Sri Lanka in 2014 is the highest.

Share this timeline