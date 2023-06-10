Sports

WTC Final: Virat Kohli completes 2,000 Test runs versus Australia

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 10, 2023, 09:24 pm 2 min read

Kohli became the fifth Indian to get the milestone (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Virat Kohli has unlocked yet another milestone as he has completed 2,000 Test runs against Australia. He accomplished the milestone on Day 4 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. The batter reached the landmark with his seventh run in India's second innings. He has truly been a run machine against the Aussies. Here we decode his stats against Australia.

Mixed outing in the WTC final

Kohli entered the WTC final, requiring 21 runs to get the 2,000-run mark against the Aussies. He started off well in the first innings and looked solid during his 31-ball stay. However, an almost unplayable delivery from Mitchell Starc meant the batter was dismissed for 14. The right-handed batter hence had to wait for India's second innings to get the milestone.

2,000 runs up against Australia

Kohli fancies taking on the Aussies across formats. In 25 Test matches against them, the Indian batter has garnered runs at an average of 47-plus. The tally includes eight centuries and five fifties. Among Indians, only Sachin Tendulkar (11) has scored more Test tons against them. 1,352 of Kohli's total Test runs have come in Australia. He has smacked six centuries in Australia.

Kohli enters this elite list

Kohli has become just the fifth Indian to complete 2,000 runs against Australia in Test cricket. He has joined prominent names like Tendulkar (3,630), VVS Laxman (2,434), Rahul Dravid (2,143), and Cheteshwar Pujara (2,040+) in this elite list.

How did Kohli fare in the Border-Gavaskar series 2023?

Although India won the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series 2-1, Kohli struggled for the most part. He recorded scores of 12, 44, 20, 22, and 13 during the Nagpur, Delhi, and Indore Tests. His breakout knock came during the series decider in Ahmedabad. Kohli scored 186, his 28th century in Test cricket. Notably, that was also his first 50-plus score in 16 Test innings.

A look at Kohli's Test stats

Standing in his 109th Test, Kohli has now raced past 8,400 Test runs at a 48-plus average. (100s: 28, 50s: 28). He owns 4,144 runs in 50 home Tests at 60.05. He has scored 4,250 runs at a 41-plus average in Tests away from home. Kohli's overall tally in England reads 1,050-plus runs in 17 Tests at a 31-plus average.

