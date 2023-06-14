Sports

One-off Test, Day 1: Bangladesh score 362/5 versus Afghanistan

One-off Test, Day 1: Bangladesh score 362/5 versus Afghanistan

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 14, 2023 | 05:47 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh are in the driver's seat, having amassed 362/5 at stumps on Day 1 versus Afghanistan

Bangladesh are in the driver's seat, having amassed 362/5 at stumps on Day 1 versus Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Dhaka. Najmul Hossain Shanto led the charge for Bangladesh with a solid 146. Mahmudal Hasan Joy hammered a crucial 76. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are at the crease. For the Afghans, Nijat Masood claimed 2/67. Here's the report.

Day 1 summary of the one-off Test

Bangladesh lost opening batter Zakir Hasan (1) early on before Shanto and Joy added a record-breaking 212-run stand for the second wicket and helped their side set a base. Bangladesh lost Joy as the score read 256/2 before being reduced to 290/5. However, Mushfiqur and Mehidy resurrected the innings. It was a long day for the Afghan bowlers as they conceded aplenty.

Najmul Hossain Shanto shines

Bangladesh played a positive brand of cricket, scoring at a brisk pace. Credit goes to Shanto for leading the way after coming to bat at number three. He was the chief architect in this solid stand alongside Joy. In the first session, he played aggressive shots throughout. Shanto brought up his ton after lunch and was dismissed for 146 after tea by Amir Hamza.

Key numbers for the duo

Shanto has raced to 1,159 runs at 27.60. He also has three fifties under his belt. Shanto slammed his maiden ton on home soil as he surpassed 400 runs. His knock contained 23 fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, with this score of 76, Joy has 439 runs at 29.26. He has one ton and three fifties. His knock was laced with nine fours.

Joy and Shanto bring up this partnership record

Joy and Shanto added 212 runs for the second wicket versus Afghanistan. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now the second-highest partnership for Bangladesh for the second wicket in Tests. Imrul Kayes and Shamsur Rahman's 232-run stand versus Sri Lanka in 2014 is the highest.

A difficult day for the Afghans

Afghanistan needed to break the partnership and were successful when Rahmat Shah dismissed Joy. Masood then got Mominul Haque for 15 and Shanto too departed thereafter, being dismissed by Aamir Hamza. Skipper Litton Das's dismissal saw Afghanistan make their way back. However, Mushfiqur and Mehidy ended the day strongly for Bangladesh. It was a difficult day for Afghanistan on a good batting surface.

Mushfiqur and Mehidy impress

Mushfiqur and Mehidy have added 75 runs for the sixth wicket. Both players are nearing the 50-run mark. Mushfiqur is unbeaten on 41 from 69 balls. Mehidy has managed a 66-ball 43*. He has slammed seven fours.

Share this timeline