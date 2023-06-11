Sports

Virat Kohli completes 5,000 international runs against Australia, breaks records

Written by Parth Dhall June 11, 2023 | 03:15 pm 3 min read

Kohli also completed 2,000 Test runs against Australia (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian batter Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap. He has become just the second batter after legend Sachin Tendulkar to complete 5,000 runs against Australia in international cricket. The former reached the landmark on Day 4 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval. During the knock, Kohli also raced to 2,000 Test runs against Australia.

Why does this story matter?

More often than not, the Australian bowlers have been at the receiving end whenever Kohli takes them on across formats. The Indian superstar exhibited his brilliance in the WTC final. Like his idol Tendulkar, the 34-year-old has a knack for scoring runs against the Aussies. Kohli has matched the legend's record of smashing over 5,000 international runs against Australia.

Second player with over 5,000 runs against Australia

As stated, Kohli has become the second batter after Tendulkar to complete 5,000 international runs against Australia. Over a decade after retiring, the Master Blaster is still the highest run-scorer against Australia across formats. He smashed 6,707 runs at 49.68 against the Aussies.

Kohli's love affair with Australia in Tests

Kohli fancies taking on the Aussies across formats. In 25 Test matches against them, the Indian batter has garnered runs at an average of 47-plus. The tally includes eight centuries. Among Indians, only Tendulkar (11) has scored more Test tons against them. Notably, 1,352 of Kohli's total Test runs have come in Australia. He has smacked six centuries in Australia.

Kohli completes 2,000 Test runs against Australia

Earlier on Day 4, Kohli became just the fifth Indian to complete 2,000 runs against Australia in Test cricket. He has joined prominent names like Tendulkar (3,630), VVS Laxman (2,434), Rahul Dravid (2,143), and Cheteshwar Pujara (2,074) in this elite list.

Kohli next to only Bradman

Kohli averages just over 50 against Australia across formats. He is the only batter besides the great Sir Donald Bradman to have 5,000+ runs and a 50+ average against a single team in international cricket.

A look at his white-ball record

Kohli has over 2,000 runs against Australia in ODIs too. He is India's third-highest run-scorer in this regard, having slammed 2,172 runs from 46 ODIs at an incredible average of 52.97. The tally includes eight tons and 11 half-centuries. As far as T20I cricket is concerned, Kohli is the leading run-scorer against Australia by a distance. He has 794 T20I runs at 52.93.

Kohli breaks this record of Tendulkar

During the second innings, Kohli broke a momentous record of Tendulkar. The former has surpassed Tendulkar in terms of runs in the ICC knockout games. Tendulkar holds the second spot in this regard, with 657 runs, while Ricky Ponting leads the tally with 731 of them. Notably, 288 of Kohli's 620 runs in the ICC knockouts have come in the T20 World Cup.

