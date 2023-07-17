England's Nat Sciver-Brunt hammers her sixth WODI century: Stats

July 17, 2023

England Women's Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 111 against Australia Women

England Women's Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 111 against Australia Women in the second ODI at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. However, her knock wasn't enough as the Aussies held their nerves to seal a three-run win. Ashleigh Gardner's brilliant 49th over helped Australia Women thwart England in the end. Australia posted 282/7 as England finished on 279/7. Here's more.

Sciver-Brunt shows her mettle

Sciver-Brunt came to the crease when England were 86/2. England Women kept losing wickets at crucial junctures and were reduced to 144/5. Sciver-Brunt stayed at the other end and made sure she kept the scoreboard ticking. She shared a superb 57-run stand alongside Amy Jones before scoring the bulk of runs in an unbeaten 76-run stand with Sarah Glenn. However, her brilliance wasn't enough.

Massive numbers for centurion Nat Sciver-Brunt

Sciver-Brunt's 111* was laced with 10 fours (99 deliveries). She has now raced to 3,151 runs in WODIs at an average of 44.38. She slammed her sixth WODI century, besides also owning 20 fifties. Versus AUSW, Sciver-Brunt has amassed 869 runs at a terrific 57.93. She has three tons and three fifties. On English soil, she now has 1,387 ODI runs at 40.79.

How did the match pan out?

Australia lost Phoebe Litchfield and Allysa Healy early on (27/2). Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry (91) steadied the ship. Perry added crucial runs with Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland. Georgia Wareham (37) played a blinder, smashing 26 in the final over. In response, England's openers added 66 runs before the hosts kept losing wickets. Sciver-Brunt played a lone hand but Australia kept calm.

Fourth-highest scorer against AUSW

Sciver-Brunt is now the fourth-highest scorer for England against AUSW in WODIs. She is only behind CM Edwards (1,092), Sarah Taylor (986), and Samantha Taylor (952). Meanwhile, Heather Knight is the only other Englishwoman with 800-plus runs versus AUSW (809).

