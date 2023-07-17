Decoding Manchester United's captaincy options as Harry Maguire gets removed

Sports

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha July 17, 2023 | 01:26 am 3 min read

Maguire, who played a bit-part role in Ten Hag's debut season, is likely to leave the club (Photo credit: Twitter/@HarryMaguire93)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag decided to strip defender Harry Maguire as the club's captain. United are okay with Maguire leaving this summer. Maguire revealed the decision on social media where he expressed his disappointment whilst pledging his commitment to the team. Bruno Fernandes is the frontrunner to be the next United skipper but there are other candidates as well.

Why does this story matter?

Being the Manchester United captain is a matter of massive pride and Maguire's performances in recent times have gone down drastically to force this change. Over the years, the greats of the game like Bobby Charlton, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Nemanja Vidic, Wayne Rooney, etc have donned the prestigious United armband. Ten Hag will hopefully select someone who steps up and delivers.

Manchester United issue a statement

After Maguire issued a heartfelt message, Manchester United issued a statement, saying "Everyone at Manchester United thanks Harry Maguire for his contribution as captain over the past three and a half years". "The manager will announce the new captain in due course, after briefing the players". As per reports, Ten Hag was yet to inform the whole squad of his choice.

Maguire's time might come to an end

Maguire, who played a bit-part role in Ten Hag's debut season, is likely to leave the club. He was informed earlier by the manager that it's up to him to decide on what's next for his career. Maguire is behind in the pecking order among central defenders and he is now likely to find an exit/ West Ham remain interested in the England defender.

Fernandes is the obvious replacement

Fernandes has been sensational for the Red Devils ever since he joined the club in January 2020 from Sporting CP. He has established himself as one of the most important players at the club and has also captained the team in Maguire's absence. He was also captain at Sporting CP. Since joining the club, Fernandes has 64 goals in 185 appearances.

Shaw can be a solid option

Luke Shaw has been one of the most consistent players in this Manchester United side. He is one of the longest-serving players at the club right now, having joined United back in 2014 from Southampton. Despite facing several injury concerns, Shaw has always returned stronger. Shaw was one of United's finest players last season. He has made 260 appearances for United, scoring four times.

Casemiro is a born leader

Casemiro's arrival from Real Madrid lifted United last season. Many felt he came to United for a pay cheque but the Brazilian silenced his critics by dishing out fearless performances. Casemiro ran the show in midfield and brought his experience into play. With a winning mentality and being respected, Casemiro could be a vital candidate. He contributed with seven goals and seven assists.

Fan favorite Rashford can also be an option

Marcus Rashford is close to agreeing on a new contract at Man United. He was potent in front of goal last season. Rashford had a fresh start last season and is enjoying his football. The 25-year-old has amassed 359 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 123 goals and is a fan favorite. Rashford slammed 30 goals last season in 56 appearances in all competitions.

