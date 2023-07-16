Carlos Alcaraz stuns Novak Djokovic, wins the 2023 Wimbledon: Stats

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz stuns Novak Djokovic, wins the 2023 Wimbledon: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 16, 2023 | 11:36 pm 3 min read

Carlos Alcaraz has stunned Novak Djokovic to win the 2023 Wimbledon title on Sunday (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Carlos Alcaraz has stunned Novak Djokovic to win the 2023 Wimbledon title on Sunday. Having lost the opening set 1-6, Alcaraz showed plenty of character to bounce back and claim the second set 7-6. Djokovic didn't have a chance in the third, going down 1-6 before he drew level (6-3). Alcaraz maintained his composure in the fifth (6-4) to win his second Grand Slam.

Key records for Alcaraz

Alcaraz has become the third Spaniard to win Wimbledon, joining 1966 champion Manuel Santana and two-time titlist Rafael Nadal. As per Opta, Alcaraz is now the first player to win a Grand Slam tie-break against Novak Djokovic since Enzo Couacaud at the Australian Open Earlier, Alcaraz became the fourth-youngest Wimbledon men's singles finalist in the Open Era (since 1968).

Alcaraz seals his 47th tour-level victory in 2023

Alcaraz has now sealed his 47th tour-level victory of the season. He has so far won six honors in 2023. Alcaraz, who missed the season-opening Australian Open, is 12-1 at Slams this year. Overall, he has a 36-8 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 11-2 at Wimbledon. In terms of the head-to-head record against Djokovic, it's 2-1 in Alcaraz's favor.

23-12 record in Slam finals for Djokovic

Djokovic suffered his 12th defeat in Grand Slam finals. He has a 23-12 record now. At Wimbledon, his tally now reads 7-2. He remains one short of Roger Federer, who won eight Wimbledon honors. Djokovic, who won the 2023 Australian Open and French Open crowns, suffered his maiden defeat in a Grand Slam. His 20-match winning streak came to an end.

354-48 win-loss record at Slams for the Djoker

Djokovic sees his win-loss record at Grand Slams get to 354-48. His win-loss record at Wimbledon reads 92-11. Before this, Djokovic last lost a Grand Slam final back in 2021 (US Open). He had won three Slams that year.

Djokovic's Wimbledon run comes to an end

Djokovic failed to claim his fifth successive Wimbledon title. He won the last four Wimbledon honors. Overall, Djokovic has won here in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023. His previous final loss here was against Andy Murray in 2013. Djokovic also saw his 34-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Second Slam honor for Alcaraz

Before Sunday's clash, Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open title, beating Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 in four sets. He had become the youngest major champion since Nadal at the 2005 French Open and the youngest US Open champion since Pete Sampras in 1990.

Unique records for Alcaraz against Djokovic

As per Opta, Alcaraz is the first player to defeat Djokovic in Wimbledon since Tomas Berdych in the 2017 quarter-finals. Alcaraz is the second to defeat Djokovic in five sets in a Grand Slam final after Murray at the US Open in 2012.

Alcaraz scripts these brilliant stats

Alcaraz is the third youngest player in the last 40 years to win six-plus titles in a single season, older only than Andre Agassi in 1988 and Nadal in 2005. Alcaraz has also become the first player to defeat three top-10 opponents en route to secure the title at Wimbledon since Sampras in 1994 (Michael Chang, Todd Martin and Goran Ivanisevic).

Here are the match stats

In terms of the stats, Alcaraz doled out nine aces compared to Djokovic's two. He committed six double faults though to Djokovic's three. Alcaraz clocked a 69% win on the first serve and a 56% win on the second. Both players converted five break points.

Share this timeline