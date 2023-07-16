Bangladesh blank Afghanistan in 2nd T20I, wrap up T20I series

Sports

Bangladesh blank Afghanistan in 2nd T20I, wrap up T20I series

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 16, 2023 | 10:26 pm 2 min read

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by six wickets (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh have won the second and final T20I against Afghanistan and wrapping up the series 2-0 in Sylhet. The hosts outclassed Afghanistan with a six-wicket triumph to close out the two-match T20I series. After restricting Afghanistan to 116/7 in a rain-curtailed 17-over encounter, Bangladesh chased the target down with five balls to spare Here are the key stats.

How did the match shape up?

Batting first, Afghanistan lost early wickets and were reduced to 49/3 inside 10 overs. Karim Janat and Azamatullah Omarzai added 42 runs to help the visitors post 116/7. Taskin Ahmed starred for Bangladesh with figures 3/33. In reply, Bangladesh openers Litton Das and Afif Hossain added 67 runs. Although they lost a few wickets, Shakib Al Hasan steered them home.

A crucial partnership between Janat and Omarzai

Janat came to the crease when Afghanistan were reeling at 67/5 in 11 overs. He along with Omarzai added 42 runs and steered the visitors beyond the 100-run mark. While Janat played a decent cameo of 15-ball 20, Omarzai held the fort with his 21-ball 25. Notably, the batters were dismissed in quick succession as Afghanistan's score was restricted to 116/7.

Third Bangladesh bowler to scalp 50 T20I wickets

Taskin was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with 3/33. Apart from giving Bangladesh a great start, Taskin also completed 50 T20I wickets. He became the third Bangladesh bowler to achieve the milestone. Shakib leads the tally with 140 wickets. He is the highest wicket-taker in this format. Mustafizur Rahman with 103 T20I wickets is in the second spot.

A solid start was provided by Litton and Afif

Just like their bowling, Bangladesh needed a good start from the batters as well. Their openers Litton and Afif did exactly that as the duo stitched a 67-run partnership in only 55 balls to tilt the momentum in their favor. Litton played a cautious 35-run knock, while Afif added 24 off 20 deliveries. The start allowed the middle-order batters more freedom.

Here are some numbers from the match

Shakib scalped 2/15 in his three overs and his overall tally has raced to 140 scalps in this format. Mohammad Nabi who scored 16 in this match has amassed 1,825 runs in T20Is. He has surpassed England's Dawid Malan's (1,810) runs tally. Mustafizur finished with 2/30 from three overs and has raced to 103 T20I wickets. Litton (1,670) surpassed Hamilton Masakadza's (1,662) runs tally.

Share this timeline