Ashes 2023: Mitchell Marsh smashes his fourth Test fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 20, 2023 | 09:03 am 2 min read

Mitchell Marsh smoked a 60-ball 51 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh backed his hundred from the third 2023 Ashes Test with a fiery fifty in the ongoing fourth affair. The dasher showcased remarkable intent and ended up scoring 51 off just 60 balls, a knock studded with seven boundaries and a maximum. His efforts meant the Aussies, while batting first, were 299/8 at stumps on Day 1. Here are further details.

A crucial knock from Marsh

Marsh arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 183/4 at Manchester's Old Trafford. He joined forces with Cameron Green (16) and the two all-rounders took the Aussies past 250 with a 65-run stand for the sixth wicket. Marsh was the aggressor in the partnership as he found regular boundaries. He fell prey to Chris Woakes soon after completing his fifty.

Stellar comeback in Headingley

The preceding Test in Headingley marked Marsh's return to the Test team after four years. He celebrated the occasion with a fiery 118 in the first innings, albeit in a losing cause. The swashbuckler scored 28 in his second outing and also scalped a couple of wickets in the game. Owing to the same, he retained his spot despite Green's return to the XI.

A look at his Test numbers

Marsh, who made his Test debut in 2014, has now raced to 1,457 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 27.49. He hammered his fourth fifty in the format as the tally also includes three tons, all against England. The tally also includes 44 wickets at an average of 37.61. His lone Test fifer came in Ashes 2019.

Stellar numbers against England

Marsh has now clobbered 606 runs in nine Ashes Tests at 50.50. The tally includes three tons and a fifty. With the ball, he has snapped 17 wickets in these games at 23.47. He has not scored more runs or taken more wickets against any other team in Tests. On England soil, he owns 286 runs and 17 wickets in six Ashes Tests.

Summary of Day 1

England won the toss and invited Australia to bat first. David Warner (32) and Marnus Labuschagne (51) consolidated after losing Usman Khawaja early but soon the former was dismissed. Most of the Aussie batters had starts but they couldn't convert it into a big score. Labuschagne and Marsh slammed fifties, while Woakes starred with 4/52. Australia hence finished Day 1 at 299/8.

