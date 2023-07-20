Ashes, 4th Test: Australia bowled out (317); Woakes takes fifer

Written by Parth Dhall July 20, 2023 | 04:50 pm 3 min read

Mitchell Starc slammed an unbeaten 36 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England have bowled out Australia for 317 in the 1st innings of the 4th Ashes Test at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh slammed half-centuries, while Mitchell Starc's unbeaten 36 propelled the visitors past 300. Travis Head (48) and Steven Smith (41) fared well but could not capitalize. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes took a terrific five-wicket haul.

The summary of Australia's innings

England won the toss and invited Australia to bat. Australia lost Usman Khawaja early on, but David Warner and Labuschagne steadied the ship. Most of the Aussie batters had starts but they couldn't convert it into a big score. Labuschagne and Marsh slammed the fifties as Australia survived (299/8 at stumps, Day 1). Starc's exploits got Australia past 300, while Woakes took a fifer.

A patient knock from Labuschagne

Australia batter Labuschagne played a gritty 51-run knock. The star batter lost Khawaja early and joined Warner in the middle. Labuschagne clocked his 16th Test fifty and seventh against England in this format. Australia were 183/4 when the 29-year-old was dismissed. He scored a patient 51 off 115 deliveries, a kock laced with 6 fours.

Marsh plays a crucial knock

Marsh arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 183/4 at Manchester's Old Trafford. He joined forces with Cameron Green (16) and the two all-rounders took the Aussies past 250 with a 65-run stand for the sixth wicket. Marsh was the aggressor in the partnership as he found regular boundaries. He fell prey to Woakes soon after completing his fifty.

Woakes takes five wickets

Just when Australia looked slightly settled after losing Khawaja early, Woakes dismissed Warner. He later came back to break another partnership by removing Green, who was trapped in front of the wickets. Four balls later, he found the edge of Marsh's willow. The Woakes-Bairstow duo combined again to remove Alex Carey. Woakes took his fifth wicket in the form of Josh Hazlewood.

Maiden five-wicket haul in Ashes

Woakes was clearly the pick of England's bowlers in the first innings. He took five wickets for just 62 runs in 22.2 overs, including four maidens. The England seamer registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the Ashes. Overall, it was his fifth fifer in Test cricket. Notably, each of his five fifers has comet in home Tests.

100 Test wickets at home

In the third Test at Headingley, Woakes completed 100 wickets in the UK. The right-arm seamer took his milestone wicket after dismissing Australian wicket-keeper, Alex Carey. Woakes became the 21st bowler from England to complete 100 Test wickets at home.

Stuart Broad completes 600 Test wickets

Stuart Broad created history in Manchester as he completed 600 Test wickets by dismissing Travis Head. The former became the second pacer after James Anderson to achieve this milestone. Overall, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Only Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anderson (688), and Anil Kumble (619) are ahead of him in terms of wickets. Broad finished with figures worth 2/68.

