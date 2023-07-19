Stuart Broad becomes second pacer to take 600 Test wickets

Written by Parth Dhall July 19, 2023 | 09:09 pm 2 min read

Broad has become the fifth bowler to take 600 Test wickets (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England's Stuart Broad has become the second-ever fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test cricket. He unlocked the achievement on Day 1 of the ongoing 4th Ashes Test at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Broad dismissed Australian batter Travis Head to plunder his milestone wicket. The former has become only the fifth bowler in Test history to enter the 600-wicket club.

Why does this story matter?

Broad has been an exceptional performer in Tests for England, and his longevity in the game needs to be lauded. His endurance in the longest format has helped him scale heights. Taking 600 Test wickets is no mean feat, and Broad is just the second pacer to do so in the format. He has matched his compatriot James Anderson's feat.

Fifth bowler with 600 Test wickets

As mentioned, Broad is only the fifth bowler to have taken 600 wickets in Test cricket. He reached this mark in his 166th Test match. The star England pacer is behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anderson (688), and Anil Kumble (619) in terms of wickets. Broad could break Indian legend Kumble's record in the ongoing Ashes.

A look at Broad's victims in Test cricket

Here are Broad's Test victims: 100th wicket- Prasanna Jayawardene, 200th wicket- Chris Rogers, 300th wicket- Steven Smith, 400th wicket- BJ Watling, 500th wicket- Kraigg Brathwaite, 600th wicket- Head. Notably, Broad took his 500th Test wicket in 2020.

Two hat-tricks in Tests

Broad is one of only four bowlers and the only England player to take two hat-tricks in Test cricket. His first hat-trick came against India in the 2011 Trent Bridge Test wherein he dismissed Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, and Praveen Kumar. In 2014, he grabbed another against SL at Leeds. Other bowlers on the list are Hugh Trumble, Jimmy Mathews, and Wasim Akram.

