Prabath Jayasuriya completes 50 Test wickets in Galle with four-fer

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 20, 2023 | 01:37 pm 2 min read

Jayasuriya claimed seven wickets in the 1st Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Prabath Jayasuriya claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded opening Test, albeit in a losing cause. The left-arm spinner recorded figures worth 4/56 in the fourth innings as the visitors had a hard time in a chase of 131 runs. During the course, he also completed 50 Test wickets in Galle. Here are further details.

A fine spell from Jayasuriya

Jayasuriya, who claimed 3/145 in Pakistan's first innings, again exhibited high-class bowling. He struck twice with the new ball as the visitors were reduced to 38/3. The 31-year-old then dismissed the opposition's skipper Babar Azam (24), adding more twist to the tale. Sarfaraz Ahmed (1) was his final victim of the contest. His efforts, however, went in vain as Pakistan won by four wickets.

A look at his stats

Earlier this year, Jayasuriya scripted history by becoming the fastest spinner to complete 50 wickets in Test cricket. He reached the mark in seven Tests. The left-arm spinner has raced to 57 wickets in eight Tests at 24.31. The tally includes six fers and a couple of match 10-wicket hauls. Against Pakistan, he owns 24 wickets in six Tests at 25.62 (5W: 2).

50 wickets in Galle

Six of Jayasuriya's eight Test appearances have been recorded in Galle. He has scalped 53 wickets in these games. His average of 21.92 is only second to Muttiah Muralitharan (18.50) among bowlers with at least 50 wickets at the venue. Besides Muralitharan (111) and Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis (56), Rangana Herath (102), and Dilruwan Perera (57) are the others with 50-plus Test wickets here.

How did the game pan out?

Dhananjaya De Silva (122) and Angelo Mathews (64) rescued the hosts from a top-order collapse as the hosts finished at 312 while batting first in Galle. Pakistan posted 461 in response as Saud Shakeel (208*) and Agha Salman (83) starred for them. De Silva (82) batted well again as SL managed 279 in their second outing. Imam-ul-Haq (50*) however powered Pakistan to victory.

