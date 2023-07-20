Chris Woakes takes his maiden fifer in Ashes: Key stats

Sports

Written by Parth Dhall July 20, 2023 | 05:14 pm 2 min read

Woakes took five wickets for 62 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England all-rounder Chris Woakes took five wickets as Australia were bowled out for 317 in the 1st innings of the 4th Ashes Test at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. He achieved the feat on Day 2 of the ongoing game, having taken four wickets on the opening day. Woakes has picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the Ashes. Here are the stats.

A look at Woakes's victims

Woakes unsettled Australia after removing David Warner, who looked set at 32. The former later came back to break another partnership by removing Cameron Green, who was trapped in front of the wickets. Four balls later, he found the edge of Mitchell Marsh's willow. The Woakes-Bairstow duo combined again to remove Alex Carey. Woakes took his fifth wicket in the form of Josh Hazlewood.

Maiden five-wicket haul in Ashes

Woakes was clearly the pick of England's bowlers in the first innings. He took five wickets for just 62 runs in 22.2 overs, including four maidens. The England seamer registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the Ashes. Overall, it was his fifth fifer in Test cricket. Notably, each of his five fifers has comet in home Tests.

Woakes has 141 wickets in Tests

Although Woakes made his Test debut in 2013, it was thought that he lacked the pace to be a starter. All-rounder Ben Stokes's emergence as a match-winner did not help his case either. However, the former came into his own, churning out all-round performances. In 47 Tests, Woakes has 141 wickets at an average of 29.78. He also owns 1,717 runs from the bat.

100 Test wickets at home

In the third Test at Headingley, Woakes completed 100 wickets in the UK. The right-arm seamer took his milestone wicket after dismissing Australian wicket-keeper, Alex Carey. Woakes became the 21st bowler from England to complete 100 Test wickets at home.

Home vs away record

As many as 105 of Woakes's career Test wickets have come at home. He averages 22.20 with the ball at home. Paradoxically, his record away from home is poor. Woakes has just 36 wickets from 20 away Tests at an average of 51.88.

