Sports

WPL 2023: MI beat RCB to top the standings

WPL 2023: MI beat RCB to top the standings

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 21, 2023, 06:42 pm 3 min read

Amelia Kerr took three wickets in the match (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians finished their 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) league stage campaign with a dominant win. They beat Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, chasing 126. Pooja Vastrakar and Amelia Kerr steered MIW home after they were reduced to 73/4. Earlier, Kerr shone with a three-wicket haul. Although MIW have regained their top spot in the standings, Delhi Capitals Women could still displace them later tonight.

How did the match pan out?

RCBW started poorly after MIW invited them to bat. The dangerous Sophie Devine departed in the first over. However, Smriti Mandhana counter-attacked thereafter, guiding them to 32/1 (6). RCBW, who looked to command at 59/2, suffered a batting collapse. Richa Ghosh's 13-ball 29 powered them to 125/9. MIW too lost wickets in quick succession, but Kerr (31*) got them home (129/6).

Mandhana finishes without a 50+ score

RCBW skipper Mandhana aimed to break the shackles in her final WPL match. However, the left-handed batter finished her campaign without a 50+ score. Mandhana managed just 149 runs from eight games at an average of 18.62. The tally includes a strike rate of 111.19. She smashed 22 fours and 3 maximums. Her scores read 24, 37, 0, 8, 4, 18, 23, and 25.

Mandhana falls to a spinner for the seventh time

Once again, Mandhana fell to a spinner in the tournament. She looked patchy against spinners, eventually giving her wicket to Kerr. It is worth noting that Mandhana was dismissed by spinners in seven out of her eight WPL innings.

Kerr takes three-fer

New Zealand leg-spinner Kerr was the standout bowler (3/22). She was introduced right after the powerplay overs, and in her first over, she removed Mandhana. She deceived Heather Knight with her flight in the second over as the English skipper chipped it straight to the long-on fielder. Lastly, she came back to get Kanika Ahuja stumped after outfoxing her with a googly.

Joint-most wickets in WPL 2023

Kerr's fantastic bowling performance has propelled her to the top of the wickets column for the WPL 2023. Her three-wicket haul has helped her get to 13 wickets in eight matches, equaling teammate Saika Ishaque and UP Warriorz spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who will play her last league stage game later tonight. She averages 12.92 and has an economy of only 6.54 in this tournament.

MIW climb to the top

Before this match, both MIW and Delhi Capitals Women, having reached the WPL playoffs, were tied on points. However, DCW topped the table with a better NRR (1.98). With a sixth win, MIW have reclaimed their top spot. Meanwhile, DCW can still displace MIW tonight by beating UP Warriorz, who also sealed a playoff berth. The team finishing first will directly reach the final.