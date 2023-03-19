Sports

Temba Bavuma clocks his highest ODI score, completes 1,000 runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 19, 2023, 10:22 am 2 min read

South African skipper Temba Bavuma scored a brilliant hundred in the second ODI versus West Indies, albeit in a losing cause. With the help of 11 fours and seven sixes, he mustered 144 off just 118 deliveries. Notably, this is his highest score in ODIs. However, his efforts went in vain as the visitors clinched the contest by 48 runs. Here are his stats.

A knock of character from Bavuma

Chasing 336, SA got off to a flier with openers Bavuma and Quinton de Kock (48) adding 76 runs in no time. However, the hosts suffered a collapse after the latter departed. Despite not getting much support from the other end, Bavuma held one end and recorded his fourth ODI ton. He eventually fell prey to Alzarri Joseph as SA were folded for 287.

1,000 ODI runs for Bavuma

Meanwhile, Bavuma became the 29th SA batter to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs. While he accomplished the milestone in 23 innings, de Kock (21) and Rassie van der Dussen (21) are the only Proteas batters to get the feat faster. Bavuma has now raced to 1,054 ODI runs at a brilliant average of 50.19 (SR: 90.54). The tally includes four tons and two fifties.

How he has fared as skipper

Bavuma has led South Africa in 18 of the 24 ODIs that he has played so far. He has mustered 719 runs in these games at 47.93. Three of his four ODI hundreds have been recorded while leading the team. He also has a fifty in this regard. Bavuma's only ODI ton before taking charge was recorded on his debut (113 vs Ireland, 2016).

How did the match pan out?

WI skipper Shai Hope (128*) slammed a brilliant century as the visitors posted 335/8 while batting first in East London. Rovman Powell (46), Nicholas Pooran (39), and Kyle Mayers (36) also chipped in with handy contributions. In reply, SA got off to a fine start but a middle-order collapse derailed their chase. Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein claimed three wickets apiece for WI.