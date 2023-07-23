Rohit Sharma slams his fastest Test half-century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 23, 2023 | 11:25 pm 2 min read

Rohit slammed a 35-ball half-century (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma continued his bright form in the ongoing Test series against the West Indies. He smashed a whirlwind half-century in the second innings of the 2nd Test at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. Rohit reached his half-century off 35 balls, his fastest in the format. The Indian skipper smashed a 143-ball 80 in the 1st innings. Here are the key stats.

Rohit brought up his fifty in the 10th over

India gained a substantial 183-run lead after bowling WI out for 255 in the first innings. The visitors put up 438 after they were invited to bat. Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal took India off to a flier in the second innings. The duo took them to 90 in just 10 overs. Rohit brought up his fifty in the 10th over off 35 balls.

Rohit's fastest Test fifty

As mentioned, Rohit has slammed his fastest half-century in Test cricket. His previous-fastest fifty came against England (47 balls) in Chepauk in 2021. Rohit eventually managed 57 off 44 balls (5 fours and 3 sixes) in Trinidad.

Rohit, Jaiswal break this record

Rohit and Jaiswal added 98 runs for the first wicket. The duo has been on song in the ongoing series. As per Cricbuzz, they now have the highest opening partnership aggregate for India in a Test series away from home. Together, Rohit and Jaiswal added as many as 466 in the two-Test series. They surpassed Virender Sehwag and Akash Chopra (459 vs Australia, 2003/04).

Rohit attained this feat in 1st innings

Rohit played a fine knock in the 1st innings. He paced his knock to perfection, having scored 80 off 143 balls, a knock studded with 9 fours and a couple of maximums. During the course, he also completed 2,000 runs as an opener in Test cricket. Rohit's average of 53.64 is the highest among Indian batters with at least 2,000 runs as an opener.

