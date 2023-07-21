Rohit Sharma races past 2,000 Test runs as opener: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 21, 2023 | 12:54 pm 3 min read

Rohit averages 53.55 as Test opener (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored a fine half-century in the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain. He paced his knock to perfection and ended up scoring 80 off 143 balls, a knock studded with nine boundaries and a couple of maximums. During the course, he also completed 2,000 Test runs as an opener. Here are further details.

Another fine knock for Rohit

Rohit, who scored a match-winning 103 in the series opener, played yet another fine knock. He and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) were at their best, dominating the first session after WI won the toss and elected to field. The duo added 139 runs for the opening wicket before the latter departed. Rohit missed out on his second successive ton, being bowled by Jomel Warrican.

A look at his journey in Tests

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, had to wait till 2013 to receive his maiden Test cap. Though he smoked a ton on debut, he blew hot and cold as a middle-order batter. His fortunes changed after being promoted as an opener in 2019. The 35-year-old has not looked back since then and his stats state the same.

2,000 Test runs as an opener

Rohit has now raced to 2,035 runs in 25 Tests as an opener at a brilliant average of 53.55. The tally includes seven tons and five fifties. Only Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (2,191 at 52.16) has scored more Test runs while opening the batting since Rohit's promotion to the top. Interestingly, the southpaw also owns seven tons in this period besides 10 fifties.

Highest average among Indian openers

Rohit's average of 53.55 is the highest among Indian batters with at least 2,000 runs as a Test opener. Legends like Sunil Gavaskar (50.29) and Virender Sehwag (50.04) trail him in this regard. Among active Test players, only Australia's Usman Khawaja (61.83) owns a higher Test average in this regard. Rohit stands eighth in the overall list.

Rohit's numbers at middle-order

Before settling in as an opener, Rohit batted at several positions. As a non-opener, the Indian skipper has clobbered 1,585 runs in 27 Tests at a decent average of 39.62. The tally includes 10 fifties and three tons. Notably, two of these tons came in his debut Test series against West Indies in 2013. His next hundred came four years later.

Bradmanesque numbers at home

At home, Rohit has clobbered 1,233 runs in 15 Tests as an opener at 58.71 (50s: 1, 100s: 5). His average is the fourth-highest among openers with at least 1,200 Test runs on home soil. In away Tests (home of opposition), he has scored 680 runs in eight Tests while opening (Average: 52.30). He has scored 122 runs at 30.50 in two neutral Tests.

Here are his overall Test numbers

Rohit has overall raced to 3,620 runs in 52 Tests at a brilliant average of 46.41. Besides 10 tons, he has smoked 15 fifties in the format. His solitary double-ton in the format (212) came against South Africa in 2019. Versus West Indies, the senior opener has piled up 521 runs at a sublime average of 104.20 (100s: 3, 50: 1).

India in commanding position after Day 1

Having won the series opener by an innings and 141 runs, India have made a strong start to the second Test as well. Though the visitors lost a few quick wickets after the opening partnership ended, they eventually finished at 288/4 at the stumps. Virat Kohli (87*) is nearing his 29th Test century. Ravindra Jadeja (36*) is the other unbeaten batter in the middle.

