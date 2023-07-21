Deodar Trophy 2023: All you need to know

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 21, 2023 | 12:05 pm 3 min read

Mayank Agarwal will lead South Zone (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of the Deodar Trophy will get underway on July 24 with six teams fighting for the glory. The tournament is being held for the first time since 2019. All the matches will be played in Puducherry this year. East Zone, West Zone, North Zone, South Zone, Central Zone, and North East Zone are the participating sides. Here are further details.

Dates, format, and venues of the event

The tournament will run from July 24 to August 3. All six sides will meet each other once in the league stage. Hence, 15 league-stage games will be played and the top two sides will advance to the final. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, CAP Ground 2, and CAP Ground 3 are the three venues for the event.

Here are the key records

With 13 titles, North Zone are the most successful team in the history of the Deodhar Trophy. West Zone are next in the list with 12 trophies. South Zone own eight titles. East Zone were the last zonal winner of the tournament in 2014-15. Overall, they have tasted glory five times. Tamil Nadu is the only state to win Deodhar Trophy in 2016-17.

A look at the schedule (1/3)

NZone vs SZone , Siechem Stadium - July 24. EZone vs CZone , CAP Ground 3 - July 24. WZone vs NEZone , CAP Ground 2 - July 24. NZone vs CZone , CAP Ground 2 - July 26. EZone vs NEZone , Siechem Stadium - July 26. WZone vs SZone , CAP Ground 3 - July 26. All matches start at 9:00am IST.

A look at the schedule (2/3)

NZone vs EZone , CAP Ground 3 - July 28. CZone vs WZone , Siechem Stadium - July 28. SZone vs NEZone , CAP Ground 2 - July 28. NZone vs WZone , Siechem Stadium - July 30. EZone vs SZone , CAP Ground 2 - July 30. CZone vs NEZone , CAP Ground 3 - July 30.

A look at the schedule (3/3)

NZone vs NEZone , CAP Ground 3 - August 1. CZone vs SZone , Siechem Stadium - August 1. EZone vs WZone , CAP Ground 2 - August 1. Final, Siechem Stadium - August 3.

South Zone squad

South Zone squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Rayadu, KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, V. Kaverappa, V Vyshak, Kaushik V, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Sai Kishore. Stand-bys: Sai Sudharsan, Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KS Bharat.

West Zone squad

West Zone squad: Priyank Panchal (c), Rahul Tripathi, Harvik Desai, Het Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Ankeet Bawane, Samarth Vyas, Shivam Dube, Atit Seth, Parth Bhut, Shams Mulani, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Chetan Sakariya, Tushar Deshpande, Yuvraj Dodiya, A Kazi, Kathan Patel.

North Zone squad

North Zone squad: Nitish Rana (c), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, SG Rohilla, S Khajuria, Mandeep Singh, Himanshu Rana, Vivrant Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Rishi Dhawan, Yudhvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande.

Central Zone squad

Central Zone squad: Venkatesh Iyer (c), Madhav Kaushik, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, Yash Kothai, Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Upendra Yadav, Karan Sharma, Aditya Sarvatey, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Aniket Chaudhary (vc), Mohsin Khan, Akash Madhwal.

East Zone squad

East Zone squad: Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sudip Gharami, Subhranshu Senapati, Rishav Das, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Abishek Porel, Virat Singh, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avinav Chowdhury, Mura Singh, Muktar Hussain, Akash Deep.

North East Zone

North East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (C), Nilesh Lamichaney (vc), Kishan Lyngdoh, Langlonyamba, A.R. Ahlawat, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Prafullamani (wk), Dippu Sangma, Jotin Pheiroijam, Imliwati Lemtur, Palzor Tamang, Kishan Sinha, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Rajkumar Rex Singh, Nagaho Chishi. Reserves: Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Dika Ralte.

