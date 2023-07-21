Decoding Shubman Gill's struggles in Tests outside Asia

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 21, 2023 | 11:15 am 3 min read

Team India is in a strong position in the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain, having finished Day 1 at 288/4. While several Indian batters starred on the day, Shubman Gill could only manage 10 off 12 balls. Notably, he scored just six in the series opener. Here we decode his struggles in Tests outside Asia.

Why does this story matter?

Gill has made a stunning start to his white-ball international career as his ODI and T20I numbers are phenomenal. He started off well in Tests too, playing several vital knocks in the 2020-21 Test series in Australia, which marked his debut. However, he has since been inconsistent, particularly in Tests outside Asia. Gill is batting at number three in the ongoing series.

Stunning knocks in debut series

The 2020 Boxing Day Test in Melbourne marked Gill's debut in Tests. He made 45 and 35* in the contest as India recorded a memorable eight-wicket triumph. The youngster slammed a brilliant 91 in the final game of the series as India clinched the four-match affair 2-1. Gill finished that series with 259 runs in three Tests at 51.80.

An overseas average of 13 post Australia series

Gill has played five Tests outside Asia after the Australia series in which he has managed just 104 runs in eight innings at a paltry average of 13. 28, 8, 17, 4, 13, 18, 6, and 10 read his scores in these matches. Three of these Tests have been played in England, where top-order batters are challenged by the swinging Dukes ball.

Struggles against fast bowlers

Needless to mention, batters need to embrace tackling pacers in order to score runs outside Asia. Gill, however, has struggled in this department. Four of his five dismissals in Australia have been recorded against pacers. All of his six dismissals in England have come against fast bowlers. In the ongoing series, he has fallen prey to spin and pace one time apiece.

His numbers in Asia

Gill's numbers in Asia are not extraordinary either. In 10 Tests in the continent, he has scored 574 runs in 10 Tests at an average of 33.76. The tally includes two tons and as many fifties. 417 of these runs have come in India at 32.07. Meanwhile, the batter has overall raced to 937 runs in 18 Tests at 31.23 (100s: 2, 50s: 4).

India in commanding position after Day 1

India were off to a sensational start as skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) added 139 runs for the opening wicket. Though the visitors lost a few quick wickets after the opening partnership ended, they eventually finished at 288/4 at the stumps. Virat Kohli (87*) is nearing his 29th Test century. Ravindra Jadeja (36*) is the other unbeaten batter in the middle.

