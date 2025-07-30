Boulder hits Army vehicle in Ladakh, kills lieutenant colonel, soldier 

LOADING...
Three others were also injured

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 30, 2025
05:46 pm
A massive boulder fell on an Indian Army vehicle in Leh, Ladakh. The accident took place around 11:30am on Wednesday as an army convoy was moving from Durbuk to Chongtash. The mishap resulted in the death of Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh. The unfortunate incident also left three other officers injured, including Major Mayank Shubham, Major Amit Dixit, and Captain Gaurav.

Army offers condolences to the bereaved families

The injured personnel are currently undergoing treatment at an Army hospital in Leh. A rescue operation was launched immediately after the accident to recover the vehicle and provide assistance to those affected by this tragic event. The Army's Fire and Fury Corps took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the incident. They wrote, "A boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 July 2025."