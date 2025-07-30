Boulder hits Army vehicle in Ladakh, kills lieutenant colonel, soldier
What's the story
A massive boulder fell on an Indian Army vehicle in Leh, Ladakh. The accident took place around 11:30am on Wednesday as an army convoy was moving from Durbuk to Chongtash. The mishap resulted in the death of Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh. The unfortunate incident also left three other officers injured, including Major Mayank Shubham, Major Amit Dixit, and Captain Gaurav.
Twitter Post
Army offers condolences to the bereaved families
GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and All Ranks salute Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh, who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in #Ladakh on 30 Jul 2025 and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief.@adgpi… pic.twitter.com/fWprubmdI1— @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) July 30, 2025
Injured personnel
Rest undergoing threatment
The injured personnel are currently undergoing treatment at an Army hospital in Leh. A rescue operation was launched immediately after the accident to recover the vehicle and provide assistance to those affected by this tragic event. The Army's Fire and Fury Corps took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the incident. They wrote, "A boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 July 2025."