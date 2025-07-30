ITR-3 form is now live online: Who should file it?

The Income Tax Department has enabled the online filing of Income Tax Return (ITR) Form-3 on its e-filing portal. The move comes ahead of the September 15 deadline for non-audit cases, allowing eligible taxpayers to file their returns conveniently. Earlier, this particular income tax return form could only be submitted through offline means.

Eligibility criteria Who can use ITR-3? ITR-3 is meant for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) earning from "profits and gains of business or profession." Those with speculative income sources such as futures and options trading, currency or commodity trading, intraday trading, capital gains and foreign assets can use this form. It also applies to those with income from more than one house property.

Form updates Major changes in ITR-3 for AY 2025-26 For the assessment year (AY) 2025-26, there are major changes to be noted. The Finance Act, 2024, has changed the capital gains rules for shares and mutual funds acquired on or after July 23, 2024. Equity mutual funds and listed shares sold on or after this date will attract higher LTCG (12.5%) and STCG (20%). However, those sold before this date will be taxed at older rates of 10% (LTCG) and 15% (STCG).

Reporting changes New reporting requirements for capital gains The recent changes in capital gains rules will require taxpayers to report their Schedule CG (Capital Gains) in ITR-3 differently. Now, they have to report gains from assets sold before and after the July 23 cut-off date separately. This could mean a more detailed documentation process for future filings, as it introduces a split approach in reporting and calculating capital gains.