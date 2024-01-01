ITRs filed in 2023-24 increase by 9% to record 8.18cr

In this period, the total number of audit reports and other forms filed rose to 1.60 crore

India experienced a significant 9% increase in income tax returns filed, with a record 8.18 crore submissions by December 31, 2023, compared to 7.51 crore during the same period in 2022. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) credits this growth to taxpayers diligently reviewing their financial transaction data via their Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

In this period, the total number of audit reports and other forms filed rose to 1.60 crore, up from 1.43 crore in the previous year. The CBDT encouraged early filing by conducting over 103.5 crore outreach efforts, including targeted emails, SMS, and creative campaigns. The e-filing Helpdesk team addressed around 27.37 lakh taxpayer inquiries up to December 31, 2023.

This fiscal year, the income tax department launched a user-friendly digital e-pay tax payment platform, offering various e-payment options like internet banking, NEFT, debit card, payment gateway, and UPI. The CBDT urges taxpayers to verify their returns within 30 days of filing the ITR to avoid any consequences. Assistance was provided through inbound and outbound calls, live chats, WebEx and co-browsing sessions, and responses to queries on the department's Twitter handle via Online Response Management (ORM).