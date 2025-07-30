Sushant Singh Rajput's case latest update: Rhea gets court notice

A Mumbai court has directed actor Rhea Chakraborty to respond to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The notice was issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate RD Chavan at the Esplanade court, which deals with CBI cases. The next hearing is scheduled for August 12, per PTI.

Investigation details CBI filed the closure report in March In March, the CBI filed a closure report for the case, ruling out any foul play in Rajput's death. The agency had recorded statements from Chakraborty and others close to the actor and collected his medical records during its investigation. The court will now decide whether to accept this report or ask for further investigation by the agency.

Counter complaint Chakraborty had accused Rajput's sisters, a doctor Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Rajput, had filed a complaint against the late actor's sisters and a doctor, claiming they were responsible for his demise. The CBI had taken over the investigation from Bihar Police, which had registered a case against Chakraborty based on a complaint by Rajput's father, KK Singh, in Patna.